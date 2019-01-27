Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The company is currently worth US$13b, and now yields roughly 2.8%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Darden Restaurants should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Darden Restaurants pass our checks?

Darden Restaurants has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 50%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect DRI’s payout to remain around the same level at 53% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.1%. Moreover, EPS should increase to $5.98.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. In the case of DRI it has increased its DPS from $0.80 to $3 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, Darden Restaurants produces a yield of 2.8%, which is high for Hospitality stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Darden Restaurants ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further research:

