Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Darden Restaurants:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$10b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Darden Restaurants has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Darden Restaurants compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Darden Restaurants.

What Can We Tell From Darden Restaurants' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Darden Restaurants doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Darden Restaurants in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 59% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Darden Restaurants does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

