Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Darden Restaurants:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$10b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Darden Restaurants has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Hospitality industry.

View our latest analysis for Darden Restaurants

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Darden Restaurants compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Darden Restaurants.

What Can We Tell From Darden Restaurants' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Darden Restaurants doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Darden Restaurants in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 59% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Darden Restaurants does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Atkore's (NYSE:ATKR) investors will be pleased with their massive 421% return over the last five years

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly...

  • Indonesia’s Inflation Beats Highest Forecast in Challenge to Rate Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaTesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending Incentive OffersIndonesia’s inflation surprised on the upside in December, challenging the central bank and market’s view that price pressures were well on the wane.Consumer prices rose 5.51% from a y

  • Should You Be Adding OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Chinese media seek to reassure public over COVID

    STORY: It's the central Chinese city where the coronavrius was first identified over three years ago.But despite the fresh outbreak sweeping the country, tens of thousands of revellers celebrated the start of the New Year in central Wuhan, amid heavy security.Many Chinese took to the streets in Beijing to mark the beginning of 2023, too. As authorities and state media sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 wave was under control and nearing its peak.State news agency Xinhua published an editorial on Sunday (January 1) saying the current strategy was "a planned, science-based approach" reflecting the changing nature of the virus.This man says "The past three years has given us no opportunity to come and play. It brought restrictions on travel and so on. Now, after the end of this lockdown, we don’t have to scan the health code anymore nor do we have to check the travel code. So we are free now."Though many people in major cities have continued to isolate as the virus spreads through the population, New Year revelries appeared to be mostly unaffected.In Wuhan residents said anxieties about the impact of easing strict zero-COVID restrictions to live with the disease had now abated - at least for the young and healthy.While a long line of people queued at the emergency department of this hospital in the city, a major facility for COVID-19 patients.China's abrupt U-turn on COVID controls and the accuracy of its case and mortality data have come under increasing scrutiny both at home and overseas.The surge in cases has also raised fresh worries about the health of the economy.And on Sunday, Australia and Canada joined the U.S. and others in requiring travelers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests when they arrive. In his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping called in a New Year's address for more effort and unity as China enters a "new phase."China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for December 31, the same as a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control said on Sunday.The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249, far lower than in other large countries. The government has rejected claims that it has deliberately underreported the total number of fatalities.

  • Modi’s Cash Ban Was Legal, Court Rules Amid Faint Dissent

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court upheld Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 decision to overnight invalidate high-value currency notes, a decision that could provide firepower to the ruling party ahead of a series of elections in coming months. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaTesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending Incentive OffersA five-judge panel in a majority verdict Monda

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

    Nvidia stock saw its market value cut in half in 2022. CEO Jensen Huang sold far less stock in 2022 than the previous year.

  • 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 92% and 97% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These stocks could rebound once investors start to feel more confident in the direction of the economy.

  • Is the U.S. stock market open on the Monday after New Year’s Day?

    New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Here's what that means for U.S. stock-market trading hours.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Semiconductor Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    The Horrible Year, 2022, is behind us now, fading into the rear-view mirror of memory and good riddance. Markets fell hard over the past 12 months, with a 19% drop in the S&P 500 and a 33% collapse in the tech-oriented NASDAQ. But the indexes are averages – and the losses, however broad-based, don’t mean that every individual stock is facing hard times or further losses ahead. We can get a handle on those stocks with solid prospects, but we’ll need a tool to sort through the accumulated reams of

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 91% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Alphabet Inc...

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners has a price target of $192 per share on Amazon, which implies 135% upside from its 52-week low. Meanwhile, Ittai Kidron of Oppenheimer has a price target of $110 per share on Twilio, which implies 147% upside from its 52-week low.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    Let's talk about the popular General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Why I Bought This Promising Cloud Computing Stock

    Cloud computing is complicated. This company is banking on developers and small businesses seeking out simpler options.

  • The Ultimate High-Yield Passive Income Stock to Buy for 2023

    This rock-solid 7.9% dividend stock is trading cheap and could earn you double-digit returns in 2023.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Buy Medtronic Stock. Shares of the Dividend Aristocrat Look Attractive.

    Medtronic is dividend aristocrat, with 45 straight years of payout increases. But shares in the company, a top maker of medical devices, haven’t been regal performers.