Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; And Provides Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Outlook

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2020, which included a 53rd week of operations compared to 52 weeks last year.

Statement from Gene Lee, CEO.

The strategy we put in place five years ago helped us successfully navigate one of the most challenging periods in our Company's history. When our dining rooms closed, our operators did an amazing job of reimagining the guest experience by staying true to our back-to-basics operating philosophy.

We benefited greatly from our competitive advantages that form the foundation of our strategy, especially our scale and our culture. Our scale allowed us to quickly react to constant change, while our team members displayed tremendous innovation, flexibility and passion as they continued to serve our guests. I'm incredibly proud of our teams and that our culture grew stronger during this time.

The full-service restaurant industry plays a vital role in our communities. As our industry continues to rebuild, there is significant opportunity to increase market share. Those executing at the highest level are going to win, and Darden is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations, Compared to Fourth Quarter Last Year

Total sales decreased 43.0% to $1.27 billion driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 47.7%, which was partially offset by an extra week of operations and the addition of 19 net new restaurants

driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 47.7%, which was partially offset by an extra week of operations and the addition of 19 net new restaurants Same-restaurant sales by segment and brand:

(39.2)% for Olive Garden (63.1)% for the Fine Dining (65.4)% for the Other Business (45.3)% for LongHorn Steakhouse (62.5)% for The Capital Grille (58.5)% for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

(65.2)% for Eddie V's (70.7)% for Yard House



(69.9)% for Seasons 52



(66.1)% for Bahama Breeze

Reported diluted net loss per share was $3.85 as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of $1.67 last year

as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of last year Adjusted diluted net loss per share was $1.24 , after excluding approximately $2.61 primarily related to non-cash impairments on goodwill and trademark balances, restaurant-level and other assets, as compared to adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $1.76 last year*

* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations, Compared to Fiscal 2019

Total sales decreased 8.3% to $7.81 billion driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 11.0%, which was partially offset by the addition of 19 net new restaurants

driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 11.0%, which was partially offset by the addition of 19 net new restaurants Same-restaurant sales by segment and brand:

(8.6)% for Olive Garden (13.9)% for the Fine Dining (17.9)% for the Other Business (8.8)% for LongHorn Steakhouse (13.6)% for The Capital Grille (17.1)% for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

(15.2)% for Eddie V's (17.3)% for Yard House



(18.7)% for Seasons 52



(20.1)% for Bahama Breeze

Reported diluted net loss per share was $0.40 as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of $5.73 last year

as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of last year Adjusted diluted net earnings per share was $3.13 , after excluding approximately $3.53 primarily related to non-cash impairments on goodwill and trademark balances, restaurant-level and other assets as well as non-cash pension settlement charges, as compared to adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $5.82 last year*

* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

Segment Performance

Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Beginning in fiscal 2020, our calculation of segment profit now excludes non-cash real estate related expenses. Fiscal 2019 segment profit has been restated to conform to the current year presentation.



Q4 Sales





Q4 Segment Profit



($ in millions) 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Consolidated Darden $1,270.1

$2,229.1

(43.0)%











Olive Garden $730.8

$1,107.0

(34.0)%

$66.8

$232.9

(71.3)% LongHorn Steakhouse $292.9

$484.4

(39.5)%

$10.9

$92.9

(88.3)% Fine Dining $61.7

$154.6

(60.1)%

$(9.2)

$32.1

(128.7)% Other Business $184.7

$483.1

(61.8)%

$(44.3)

$77.7

(157.0)%

































Annual Sales





Annual Segment Profit



($ in millions) 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Consolidated Darden $7,806.9

$8,510.4

(8.3)%











Olive Garden $4,013.8

$4,287.3

(6.4)%

$732.8

$879.0

(16.6)% LongHorn Steakhouse $1,701.1

$1,810.6

(6.0)%

$261.9

$328.8

(20.3)% Fine Dining $541.1

$605.9

(10.7)%

$88.3

$124.6

(29.1)% Other Business $1,550.9

$1,806.6

(14.2)%

$137.3

$265.9

(48.4)%

Business Update

For fiscal 2021 first quarter to date through Sunday, June 21, Darden blended same-restaurant sales declined 33.2%. As of June 22, 91% of our dining rooms were open with at least limited capacity.

Same-restaurant sales performance for Darden and its reportable segments per week and for the quarter to date are as follows:



WE 6/7 WE 6/14 WE 6/21* QTD 6/21 Darden (38.7)% (31.8)% (29.6)% (33.2)% Olive Garden (35.6)% (30.9)% (27.6)% (31.3)% LongHorn Steakhouse (29.9)% (22.0)% (21.7)% (24.3)% Fine Dining (56.2)% (48.2)% (42.3)% (48.1)% Other Business (50.2)% (38.6)% (38.6)% (42.3)%



* Includes Father's Day in both years

Sales for Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants open with at least limited dining room capacity for the entire week, including To Go sales, are as follows:

Olive Garden WE 6/7 WE 6/14 WE 6/21* Total Sales per Restaurant $72,739 $75,512 80,779 To Go Sales as % of Total 41% 38% 40% Same-Restaurant Sales % (26.2)% (24.0)% (21.4)% # of Restaurants 598 680 729







LongHorn Steakhouse





Total Sales per Restaurant $54,434 $60,460 $70,226 To Go Sales as % of Total 26% 24% 28% Same-Restaurant Sales % (17.9)% (10.8)% (13.8)% # of Restaurants 369 394 426



* Includes Father's Day in both years

Liquidity and Cash Balance

Based on week ending June 21 results, the Company is generating positive operating cash flow. With over $750 million of cash on hand as of June 22 and access to its $750 million credit facility, the Company has access to over $1.5 billion of liquidity.

"As we shifted to an off premise only model, we took a disciplined approach to pursue sales opportunities that drove incremental profitability and cash flow," said CFO Rick Cardenas. "This approach, which focused on cash management while investing in our team members, resulted in a better liquidity position than we anticipated earlier in the fourth quarter and is the foundation of our first quarter financial outlook."

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Due to uncertainty surrounding future business performance stemming from COVID-19, the Company is providing a financial outlook for the current quarter instead of its usual practice of providing an annual outlook.

The financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is as follows:

Total sales of approximately 70% of prior year sales

EBITDA of at least $75 million *

* Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations greater than or equal to $0.00

Approximately 131 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Additionally, for the full year, the Company expects to open 35-40 net new restaurants and have total capital spending of $250 to $300 million.

* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Darden will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on September 23, 2020. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only. The record date for shareholders to vote in the Annual Meeting is July 29, 2020.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation on Thursday, June 25 at 8:30 am ET to review its recent financial performance. To listen to the call live, please go to https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/35167 at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at: www.darden.com . For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-833-470-0145 and enter passcode 9995451. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.