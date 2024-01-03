Dare County personal property tax filing — deadlines and what to list

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again. Residents and businesses in Dare County are required by law to list their personal property to be taxed this month.

This occurs during January each year, and includes personal and business property owned as of Jan. 1, 2024.

For those who filed last January, a property tax listing form will be mailed to those taxpayers.

The front of the tax listing form must be completed and mailed or delivered to the Dare County Tax Department by Jan. 31, to avoid penalty.

If you need to list personal property and didn’t receive a listing form in the mail by Jan. 5, 2024, call the tax office at 252-475-5965 or 252-475-5958 to request one. You may also request one via email at Listings@DareNC.gov.

A penalty will be charged for anyone who does not list their required personal property with the Dare County Tax Department before Jan. 31.

Examples of Personal Property:

Aircrafts

Boats

Boat motors

Golf carts

Jet skis

Mobile homes

Non-tagged motor vehicles

Multi-year and permanent plate tagged vehicles (i.e. boat, utility and horse trailers)

Rental home furnishings

Examples of Business Personal Property:

Machinery

Computer/office equipment

Airplanes

Unlicensed vehicles

Leasehold improvements

Leased equipment

Supplies, furniture and fixtures

Farm equipment

Charter boats and fishing equipment

Licensed motor vehicles and trailers are not included on property tax listing forms because they are listed during registration or renewal through the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Extensions can be requested, and may be granted until April 15 if requested in writing before Jan. 31.

