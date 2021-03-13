'How dare you': Kentucky Democrats lash out over bill criminalizing police insults, but bill passes state Senate

Joe Sonka and Kala Kachmar, Louisville Courier Journal
·5 min read

FRANKFORT, Kentucky – The Kentucky state Senate passed a bill Thursday evening to enhance penalties for crimes related to rioting after more than an hour of heated debate, including criticism that it would criminalize insulting police officers and chill protected free speech.

Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, a retired police officer, said his Senate Bill 211 would crack down on and send a message to those who "tried to destroy the city of Louisville" in the civil unrest last year.

In addition to raising punishments on crimes related to rioting and prohibiting early release on such offenses, SB 211 would make it a crime to provoke an officer verbally to the point it could provoke a violent response.

Though Carroll said "insulting an officer is not going to cause anyone to go to jail," his bill states a person is guilty of disorderly conduct – a Class B misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 90 days imprisonment – if he or she "accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person."

'You need to be reminded of Breonna': How a tiny city park became the heart of a movement

The bill passed by a 22-11 vote, with six Republicans joining Democrats to vote 'no.'

Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat who represents a majority-Black district in west Louisville, said he was insulted by Carroll's bill, which he viewed as a direct attack on his constituents who protest for and demand racial justice.

A crowd gathers on Bardstown Road in the Highlands to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. Police in riot gear block them from moving further south on Bardstown Road.
A crowd gathers on Bardstown Road in the Highlands to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. Police in riot gear block them from moving further south on Bardstown Road.

"This is another hammer on my district," Neal said. "This is a backhand slap. And I resent it. I personally resent it."

An angered Neal twice said "how dare you," calling the bill "beneath this body. It's unwise. It's provocative. It's unnecessary. It's unreasonable."

Neal added he was "befuddled" by the legislation, as laws are already on the books to deal with violent rioters, saying it could harm the city's efforts to come together and heal after the tumultuous months of protests kicked off by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Meanwhile, law professors and attorneys said the bill violates the First, Fourth and Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution, including free speech, equal protection and due process.

If it were to pass, it's likely too vague and broad to uphold a conviction against an appeal, they said.

If challenged, the U.S. Supreme Court could rule based on the Vagueness Doctrine, or the idea that a law is unenforceable if it's too vague for the average citizen to understand, said Geoffrey Stone, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

The bill would "chill" permissible, protected speech because a reasonable person wouldn't know what behavior was prohibited or permitted, Stone said.

"When you start putting criminal offenses on insulting a particular type of government employee, that law is going to be unconstitutional in all its applications," said Michael Abate, a First Amendment attorney who has represented The Courier Journal, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

"It gives far too much discretion to individual police officers to make arrests when their feelings are hurt," he said.

Abate said the bill presents "incredibly serious" First Amendment problems that go "far beyond" what the Constitution would permit. Senate Bill 211 is so vague and so broad that someone could be criminally charged for saying they don't like the police, he said.

"I think it's dangerous because we see police already using existing laws to overcharge protesters. This new statute could open the door for them charging based on their own feelings and how threatened they perceive themselves to be," Abate said.

Carroll stood by his bill amid the criticism by Neal and other Democrats Thursday evening, saying the legislature would take the steps necessary to protect police officers and property in Louisville that Mayor Greg Fischer failed to take last year.

"The silent majority in this state supports this legislation," Carroll said. "They are as troubled by what has happened in this country, by what happened in Louisville, as I am. I will not apologize for this bill."

According to a Courier Journal review of data, Louisville Metro Police recorded 871 protest-related arrests – including 252 with at least one felony charge – between May 29 and Sept. 28. Black people made up 53% of the total arrests and 69% of arrests with a felony.

Gerth: Lock me up now. I can't help but insult this former Kentucky police officer

Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, said the passage of a bill like SB 211 could overshadow the goodwill and positive racial justice work of the session to advance legislation banning certain no-knock warrants, giving subpoena power to Louisville's police civilian review board and creating a new TIF district in west Louisville.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, criticized the section criminalizing taunting police, noting those arrested on such a charge must be held in jail for at least 48 hours – a penalty that does not automatically extend to those arrested on murder, rape and arson in Kentucky.

"This bill shatters what we're working toward healing," McGarvey said. "This furthers the divide and it puts us legally down a road where I cannot believe this body wants us to go."

Several of the Republican members to vote against the bill – including Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville – explained their opposition to the mandatory 48-hour holds and the provision on insulting or taunting police, hoping the House sends back an amended bill striking those sections.

Follow Joe Sonka on Twitter at @joesonka.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky legislature: Senate passes bill criminalizing police insults

Recommended Stories

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Democrats are giving average Americans a load of cash, setting up a clash with Republicans over the social safety net

    Democratic measures for stimulus relief are temporary. The GOP opposes making checks to parents permanent but that could be "political suicide."

  • Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Made a Purposeful, Incendiary, Racist Comment about the Capitol Riots

    Johnson's potential challengers in the 2022 election were quick to call the Senator out for his abhorrent comments.

  • Man charged with assaulting cop during Capitol riot, stole police badge and buried it in backyard

    Thomas Siddick of Buffalo, New York, was arrested on Friday on five charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

  • Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Federal Lawsuit Against Louisville and Police Officers Involved in Deadly Raid

    On Tuesday, The Root reported that Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, was permanently cleared of charges of attempted murder and assault of a police officer which he was initially charged with after the deadly raid that took Taylor’s life on March 13, last year.

  • Airline passenger faces federal charge with a possible $250,000 fine for refusing to wear mask, urinating in cabin

    The FBI arrested a Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlights flight from Seattle to Denver for not wearing a mask and urinating in cabin.

  • Taika Waititi Won a Grammy and Even He Was Confused: ‘I Guess They’re Giving Grammys to Anyone Now’

    Award shows have looked really different over the last year and the Grammys are no exception. Especially because, this year, Taika Waititi was on the winners list. Waititi, best known for directing “Thor: Ragnarok” (and playing Korg the alien in the same film) and “Jojo Rabbit” won the award for the latter, taking home the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. The category was first introduced in 2000, with the Grammy that year going to Phil Collins for his work on the “Tarzan” soundtrack. And if your reaction to putting the words “Grammy award-winning” in front of Waititi’s name was “Wait, what?” — don’t worry, you’re not alone. Waititi himself was a bit baffled by the news, tweeting “Lol wtfffff.” Also Read: Grammys 2021: Complete Winners List (Updating Live) Lol wtfffff https://t.co/y8MSNTaUrn — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 14, 2021 During his acceptance speech, Taika Waititi joked, “I guess they’re giving Grammys to anyone now.” The Grammy win officially puts Waititi halfway to EGOT status, as he previously won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, also for “Jojo Rabbit.” Waititi nearly won an Emmy in 2020 — he was up for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for “The Mandalorian,” as well as Outstanding Comedy Series for “What We Do in the Shadows.” Actor Jon Cryer tweeted his congratulations to the actor and director, joking that he’ll also congratulate him when Waititi unexpectedly wins the Tour de France. Many congratulations, Mr Waititi!! I will also congratulate you next year, when you win the Tour De France! — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 14, 2021 Taika Waititi will next be seen back in the world of superheroes, playing a still unknown role in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” before jumping back over to Marvel, directing and starring in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Read original story Taika Waititi Won a Grammy and Even He Was Confused: ‘I Guess They’re Giving Grammys to Anyone Now’ At TheWrap

  • Michael Flynn could face thousands of dollars in penalties as the Army reviews a Pentagon watchdog report

    In April 2017, the Pentagon launched an investigation into money Flynn received from Russian and Turkish interests after he retired from the Army.

  • Zack Snyder Says Country Is ‘Too Divided’ for an Adaptation of ‘The Fountainhead’ Now

    Snyder believes the current political climate still isn't right for his adaptation of the Ayn Rand novel.

  • A Kendall woman had a license. She didn’t have a license to do dentistry out of her condo

    Kendall resident Regina Cespedes had been a licensed dental radiographer since 2010. That licensed her to take x-rays — not act as a dentist.

  • In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

    Whitmer said she supported New York AG Tish James' investigation, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.

  • Parents Are Using Pudding and Peanut Butter to Trick Their Kids With The ‘Poop Challenge’

    Their reactions are priceless.

  • Iranian government orders teachers to identify children of persecuted Baha'i minority

    The Iranian government is ordering teachers to identify children of the persecuted Baha'i minority to convert them to Islam, leaked documents show. The move forms part of a plan to intensify the monitoring and suppression of the Baha’i people, one of the most persecuted religious minorities in the world. Local authorities in the city of Sari, in the northern province of Mazandaran, plan to “conduct strict controls” on Baha’i people and track “their operations”, according to a new directive given to officials. Children are specifically singled out, with teachers directed to “identify Baha’i students” and “bring them into Islam”. “Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights,” said Diane Ala’i, the Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Natins in Geneva. The Baháʼí faith originated in Iran during the 19th century, but now has an estimated six million followers around the world. According to the UN there are about 350,000 Baha'i in the Islamic Republic, making them the country’s biggest religious minority, but they are considered heretical by the Iranian regime.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson faces pressure to resign after comments about BLM, antifa

    The Republican senator received backlash after comments on Black Lives Matter protesters that some are saying is racist.

  • Two Dallas police officers arrested in separate incidents, police department says

    One officer was charged with assault and tampering with a witness, and the other was charged with DWI and UCW, police said.

  • U.S. Democrats push to make COVID-19 relief bill aid to the poor permanent

    U.S. Senate Democrats will push to make permanent two provisions of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that provide emergency enhanced benefits for the poor through food assistance and child tax credits, two leading lawmakers said on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that making enhanced child tax credits permanent is an important goal for Democrats, as they seek to move forward with bold new initiatives that also include legislation to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Schumer's fellow New York Democrat, called separately for enhancements for a nutrition program aimed at women, infants and children in the $1.9 trillion bill to be extended indefinitely.

  • The announcer who blamed his racism on diabetes? That's the Oklahoma I grew up in

    The broadcaster caught directing the N-word at a girls’ team dredges up memories of the racism I experienced as a young player in Tulsa. But what happened the next day gives me hope An announcer for a live stream of an Oklahoma girls high school basketball game cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem. Photograph: Twitter Back in 1996, my Booker T Washington High School team beat Norman High in the Oklahoma state tournament final to seal back-to-back state championships. Etan Thomas What I remember most about it years later was an incident with some of the Norman fans after the game as I was leaving the arena on the campus of Oral Roberts University, where the tournament was held. These guys weren’t mad about losing the championship. They were mad that I had done the Black Power salute during the national anthem before it started. See, while in high school, I discovered the third verse of the Star-Spangled Banner that had later been omitted from the song we sing today. It read: No refuge could save the hireling and slave From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave, And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. Since learning that, I always felt offended whenever I would hear the anthem played. All I could hear was that third verse. I wondered why they used a song that has something so evil in it? Why couldn’t they just create a whole new song? By then I had also learned about John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who had the courage to stand on the podium at the 1968 Olympics and perform the Black Power salute in front of the entire world. So from that moment on, whenever the anthem was played before our games, I would use the Black Power salute to make a statement against that third verse in particular, which didn’t go over too well in Oklahoma. Those fans from Norman didn’t appreciate it either. I will never forget the anger, hatred and evil in their faces. I remember their venom as they shouted: “Who the hell did you think you are to disrespect our country?” I can also remember the university’s security guards coming over to break up the situation, only to ask me “Is everything OK here?” and looking at me as if I was the one starting trouble. That incident was the first thing I thought about when I saw the now-viral video of Matt Rowan, the announcer who made headlines on Friday after a hot mic caught him using the N-word toward the Norman girls’ basketball team as they knelt before the national anthem. (It should be noted that his broadcast partner Scott Sapulpa, the head football coach at Hulbert High School in northeast Oklahoma, could not be heard objecting to Rowan’s language.) Did it surprise me? Not at all. It was, however, shocking to hear Rowan blame his comments on his “spiking sugar levels” in his official statement. I wasn’t aware that racism was a side effect of diabetes. But from my own experiences growing up in Tulsa and playing in all those towns outside the city where there were hardly any Black people, I have heard much worse from crowds. There were times it felt like a scene from the movie Glory Road, only this wasn’t the 1960s: we won our consecutive state titles in 1995 and 1996. What people don’t understand is the emotional toll that volume of hatred being hurled at you can take. On my show The Rematch. I interviewed Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who was in essence Kaepernick before Kaepernick. He was infamously white-balled from the NBA after he caused a stir with his public stance on the national anthem. One of the topics we discussed was the evil and hatred that he experienced when he chose to silently pray during the anthem rather than stand. “I ended up having to go to the hospital twice because I’m trying to process it and I’m listening to all of these diatribes and epithets being used against me every game and through hate mail,” he said. “I’m processing everything and in the process I had to be admitted to the hospital twice, because I had ulcers and they had to put IVs in me and everything. The anger and hate that was constantly being thrown at me took a toll on me both mentally and physically.” No one should be subjected to that type of torment as a result of a peaceful demonstration, regardless of what the opposition feels about it. The bright spot in all of this was the solidarity exhibited by the other teams in the Oklahoma state tournament. Most notably, Norman’s next opponent, Union High School, whose players all took a knee alongside Norman before Friday’s semi-final. That included all of Union’s white players. Both Norman and Tulsa Union girls are kneeling for the national anthem. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/3hXhINsyta— Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) March 12, 2021 That for me shows hope. The ugly racial past and present of Tulsa can never be forgotten: from the Tulsa Race Massacre and torching of Black Wall Street, to police officer Betty Shelby killing Terence Crutcher and getting away with it, to the vitriolic images of Trump supporters outside his rallies during the 2016 campaign (at the Mabee Center where I was harassed), to Trump’s super-spreader Juneteenth rally last summer at the Bok Center downtown, to Friday’s video broadcasting a moment of hate to the entire world. But to see Black and white high school girls taking a knee together in defiance of hate is enough to make me believe in a better tomorrow.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Pfizer's CEO canceled Israel trip following accusations that his visit could illegally help 'cynical' Netanyahu win the upcoming election

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla postponed a trip to Israel after the country's top lawyer warned that his visit could be considered election interference.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Seahawks, Bears deal isn't close, per Rapoport

    "It doesnt seem like theyve negotiated actively as far as a trade of Russell Wilson."