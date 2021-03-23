‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Lauren Boebert have both staunchly defended gun ownership&lt;/p&gt; (EPA/ Reuters)

Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Lauren Boebert have both staunchly defended gun ownership

(EPA/ Reuters)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert are facing backlash for offering their “prayers” to victims in Boulder despite pushing for gun rights in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting.

Mr Cruz launched into a staunch defence of firearm ownership at a hearing on Tuesday, falsely accusing Democrats of trying to take guns away from “law-abiding citizens”.

“Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theatre where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” he said.

“What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens because that’s their political objective.”

Mr Cruz went on to defend his offering of thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the shooting, a gesture which critics often condemn as hypocritical when coming from members who support gun laws.

Read more:

"I don't apologise for thoughts or prayers," he insisted. "And the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing."

On Twitter, the senator faced backlash for the comments, with one user telling him: “shove your thoughts and prayers”.

“You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims,” they added.

“Ted Cruz can take his thoughts and prayers and shove them up his a**. #GunReformNow,” another user posted, echoing a similar sentiment.

“No one’s saying Cruz or any other Republican should apologise for praying,” New York Daily News journalist Chris Sommerfeldt wrote.

He added: “What people are fed up with — both Democratic and Republican voters, per polls — is the blanket refusal to consider any type of gun control legislation despite hundreds of mass shootings every year.”

Another user echoed: “Nothing wrong with thoughts and prayers, unless like Cruz you are using them as an excuse to do nothing.”

Controversial QAnon representative Lauren Boebert also fielded similar criticism after expressing that “her prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder” on Twitter.

“May God be with them,” she said, adding: “While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok.”

The sentiment came amid reports that Ms Boebert reportedly sent a fundraising email encouraging supporters to say “Hell No” to gun control just two hours after the mass shooting.

The representative is a strong advocate for gun rights as the founder of the Colorado-based restaurant Shooters Grill and caused controversy when she claimed she would carry her personal firearm with her to Congress.

“Learn to understand the conversations in which your voice is so unwanted and unearned that even if your desire to comfort were genuine, your contribution does the opposite,” one user said in response to her later tweet.

“This is possibly the most hypocritical tweet ever,” another said.

“How dare you. How dare you pretend to be a Christian, praying for people who have been affected by yet another gun crime,” one person said in an emotional response, adding: “How dare you even dare to write this, given your views on gun laws.”

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed on Monday afternoon when a man opened fire inside a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The suspect in the shooting was apprehended and has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

Last week, another shooter in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian American women, across three spas in Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Critics Tell GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert What To Do With Her ‘Prayers’ After Boulder Shooting

    "This may be the worst ever 'thoughts and prayers' message in the aftermath of a mass shooting," one Twitter user hit back at the pro-gun Colorado Republican.

  • Ted Cruz and other GOP senators mount fiery defence of gun ownership in wake of Atlanta and Boulder shootings

    Neither of the two bills that passed the House last week would take away guns from law-abiding citizens

  • Taylor Dee, rising country music star, dies after car accident

    The promising musician was just 33 years old.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Watch: Video shows car go airborne, crash into Fort Worth middle school building

    The car hit the side of a resource center building on JP Elder Middle School’s campus.

  • Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: What We Know About The Victims

    Ten people between the ages of 20 and 65 were killed during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Slower mail, fewer office hours part of Postal Service plans

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Details of the long-awaited plan come at a time of intense scrutiny on the U.S. Postal Service over persistent delivery delays under Dejoy, a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. The plan also includes a proposal to consolidate underused post offices, hinted at a potential postage rate increase and detailed investments in new delivery vehicles, among other things.

  • U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

    U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a public road on reservation land. The justices heard arguments in a case focusing on drug-related charges brought against a man named Joshua James Cooley, who is not a Native American, after Crow tribal police officer James Saylor in 2016 found methamphetamine and firearms in his vehicle, which was parked on a roadside on reservation land.

  • A Year After Ending Her Presidential Bid, Warren Wields Soft Power in Washington

    WASHINGTON — At Adewale Adeyemo’s confirmation hearing last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed the deputy Treasury secretary nominee to commit to using the department’s regulatory powers to scrutinize the private equity industry, which she said posed a risk to low-income communities when buyout firms strip companies of assets, load them with debt and fire workers. Warren, a progressive Democrat from Massachusetts, has been a mentor to Adeyemo, who served as her chief of staff when she was establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a decade ago. But when he gave a noncommittal answer, she did not let him off the hook. “I don’t think you should waver about this,” Warren said emphatically. “Treasury should not be a bystander in this.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The exchange underscored Warren’s role in the new Washington, where the Biden administration and congressional Democrats control the levers of power. A year after ending her own presidential bid, and with her aspirations of becoming Treasury secretary unfulfilled, Warren now wields influence in her own way. She has shepherded a pipeline of progressive former staff members into powerful jobs across the government, and she releases a steady stream of legislative proposals that have kept her progressive ideas at the forefront of the policy conversation. Two months into the Biden presidency, it is not yet clear how much Warren’s sway will yield in terms of policy results. But many of her ideas for raising trillions of dollars of revenue by taxing the wealthy and big corporations will soon take center stage as the Biden administration and Congress consider ways to pay for the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan that they hope to pass this year. Marcus Stanley, the policy director of Americans for Financial Reform, an advocacy group, said the upcoming infrastructure and jobs legislation would be a real test of Warren’s influence. “We probably have a big bill coming up in the next couple of months, so when you talk about winning the policy fights, we’re going to see there,” Stanley said. If personnel is policy, as Warren likes to say, then she is winning so far. Many of the top officials and senior staff members at the nation’s most powerful economic policymaking and regulatory agencies are ideological allies who have been groomed by Warren. In addition to Adeyemo at the Treasury Department, Warren has worked closely in the past with Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, and Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The effect of the hires can be seen in the progressive tilt of the $1.9 trillion economic relief law, which dismissed concerns about deficits and focused heavily on poverty reduction. Warren and her allies hope that having strong advocates for progressive views within the administration will help those ideas find purchase in a White House that thus far has been more open to tacking to the left than previous Democratic administrations. But it remains to be seen how far the Biden White House is willing to go, particularly with regard to tax increases, which is an area where the two former candidates disagreed. Although she has been off the campaign trail for more than a year, Warren has been reviving proposals that she promoted in Iowa and New Hampshire. This month, Warren and two House Democrats introduced legislation for an “ultra-millionaire tax” that is modeled after what she proposed as a candidate. The 2% annual wealth tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion was unveiled with polling data to back up its popularity and letters supporting its constitutionality. This week, Warren plans to pitch new legislation to increase taxes on big companies. Her “real corporate income tax,” which was also part of her campaign platform, would require the most profitable companies to pay a 7% tax on their annual book value — the earnings that they report to their investors but not the Internal Revenue Service — above $100 million. The idea, which is similar to a proposal that Biden put forward during his campaign, is intended to stop companies from using accounting loopholes to lower their tax bills. When it appeared that Democrats were likely to lose the Senate after the 2020 election, some industry groups were relieved that Warren would not become the Treasury secretary. These days, however, they acknowledge that they are watching her moves closely. “Sen. Warren is certainly well positioned to have an outsized influence in the Senate and the administration,” said James Maloney, a managing partner of Tiger Hill Partners, a public affairs firm focused on financial services. “Every item that she’s focused on should be a focus area for the industries whose policies can potentially be impacted.” Maloney, whose firm represents some private equity companies, noted that allies of Warren were spread across the Biden administration. He said businesses were closely watching the letters that Warren sends to regulatory agencies and the responses she receives. Biden has so far not been persuaded by her argument for using executive authority to waive student debt. And the White House has given mixed signals on Warren’s wealth tax. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, whose nomination Warren supported, has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of putting a wealth tax in place. Yellen’s recent hiring of Natasha Sarin, a protégé of Lawrence H. Summers who has been skeptical about how much revenue a wealth tax would generate, to join her economic policy team raised eyebrows among some in Warren’s orbit. In an interview, Warren said she was heartened by the early returns of the Biden era after four years of President Donald Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts. “People like progressive ideas and want to see them enacted,” Warren said. “That’s going to happen. Washington is beginning to catch up.” She said she planned to have a private conversation with Yellen about how to establish the tax. “If that’s her biggest problem, then we’re good,” Warren said. “It’s easy to implement. We just need to sit down and talk about it.” Warren acknowledged that helping to seed federal agencies with progressives was part of her strategy of making her policies happen. She said she made her staffing recommendations to the White House privately and repeated her refrain that “personnel is policy.” During the 2020 primary campaign, Warren and Biden appeared to be at opposite ends of the Democratic Party’s ideological spectrum. But their shared interest in uplifting the middle class and reducing income inequality has helped forge a strong working relationship. Jeff Hauser, the director of the Revolving Door Project, suggested that Warren’s ties to former Sen. Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime Senate chief of staff who led his transition team, had helped her steer many of her acolytes to important jobs. In 2008, when Warren was a Harvard Law School professor, she was appointed to join a congressional panel that was overseeing the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program. When she left that job to stand up the Consumer Protection Bureau, Kaufman replaced her and continued her rigorous oversight work. Allies of Warren say she is playing the long game with policy proposals such as the wealth tax, nudging them from European fringe ideas to the political mainstream in hopes that Democrats will have the votes to pass such legislation sooner rather than later. “She’s doing what she always does, which is going person by person in the Senate, person by person in the administration, explaining policy advantages, explaining the political advantages, making the case,” said Mike Lux, a Democratic political strategist and a friend of Warren. In the meantime, Warren feels a sense of relief after four years of being on defense. On the day she voted to advance Chopra’s nomination to lead the consumer bureau, she reflected on how different his tenure would be from that of Mick Mulvaney, whom Trump appointed to neuter the agency in 2017. Chopra helped Warren establish the bureau and worked for five years as its assistant director and student loan ombudsman. Mulvaney tried to cut its funding and scrambled its acronym out of spite. “Mick Mulvaney was doing everything he could to try to undercut the consumer agency, and he made no secret about that,” Warren said. “Now there’s someone who will be in charge of the CFPB who sees the need for a level playing field and a fair set of rules and who has the backbone to get in there and make it happen.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Boyfriend accused of killing woman in front of her sleeping 5-year-old daughter

    Raemel Richardson was reportedly shot in her car in Baton Rouge, and her body was found by a group of children about 40 miles away. A Louisiana man was accused of killing his girlfriend, Raemel Richardson, in her car last Wednesday. Jonathan Bryant, 35, allegedly shot Richardson, 31, in a domestic violence incident in Baton Rouge.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide amid 'unbearable' post-COVID-19 symptoms

    "Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was," his family said in a statement.

  • Stimulus Check Update: More Than 90 Million Payments Issued, but Still More to Come

    Stimulus payments have hit a lot of bank accounts, but some people will need to wait longer to get their money.

  • How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

    The United States was among the biggest backers of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but a series of blunders by the company eroded American authorities' confidence and have delayed rollout in the world's hardest-hit country.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Boulder shooting: Ten dead, including a police officer, in Colorado grocery store attack

    A partially clothed white male was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs with blood covering his leg

  • Colorado Supermarket Shooting Leaves 10 Dead; Suspect Charged With Murder

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 10 people, including a police officer, at a King Soopers store in Boulder.

  • Dana Loesch, seeking Limbaugh fans, dislikes 'angry radio'

    Dana Loesch, one of the conservative radio personalities seeking some of the late Rush Limbaugh's audience, says she doesn't like “angry radio.” Radio America announced Tuesday that it had signed Loesch, a former NRA spokeswoman, to a new multi-year contract where she will continue an early afternoon show in the time slot Limbaugh had before his death of cancer last month. On her show, which airs in nearly 200 radio stations, Loesch said she didn't want listeners to feel like they're being lectured to or yelled at.

  • Trump on Fauci: 'I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said'

    In a new podcast interview, the former president said he didn’t heed the advice of the nation's leading infectious disease expert in his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 500,000 Americans dead.