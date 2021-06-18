Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a record-breaking, 351-foot motorcycle jump

Alex Harvill. Moses Lake Airshow

Stunt performer Alex Harvill, 28, died on Thursday while practicing a motorcycle jump.

Harvill was set to perform a 351-foot jump at an air show in Washington state.

He was trying to break a ramp jump record set by Australian Robbie Maddison in 2008.

Stunt performer Alex Harvill died on Thursday while practicing a world-record motorcycle jump in Washington, officials say.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said in a Grant County Sheriff's Office statement that Harvill, 28, crashed his motorcycle while practicing a jump at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

Harvill, who lived in Ephrata, Washington, was set to perform a 351-foot jump at the Moses Lake Airshow on Thursday, in an attempt to break a Guinness World Records ramp jump record set by Australian Robbie Maddison in 2008.

The Moses Lake Airshow said on Facebook that Harvill was injured during his warm up before the performance. He later died from his injuries.

Video of the practice jump, according to CNN, shows Harvill being thrown from his bike after running into the top edge of a landing ramp.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, per normal procedures.

