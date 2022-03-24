Daredevil donut driver has license suspended for critically injuring Manhattan bystander filming stunt

A daredevil driver who critically injured a bystander filming him doing donuts in lower Manhattan won’t be burning rubber again anytime soon.

A judge on Thursday suspended Tyler Greer’s license during the suspect’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Greer, 22, who lives in Piscataway, N.J., also offered through his lawyer to surrender his prized Infiniti to prosecutors. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond for the crash but held without bail for violating probation on a New Jersey case.

Greer turned himself in at the 1st Precinct stationhouse on Wednesday for the Saturday night stunt show that saw him recklessly doing donuts at Vandam and Greenwich Sts. near the Holland Tunnel.

Among a large group of onlookers who flocked to the meetup promoted on Instagram was Christopher Brito, 23. Seeking to capture dramatic footage on his phone, Brito stepped in the way of the skidding Infiniti and tripped, video shows.

He was run over by the car’s front wheels, horrifying onlookers.

Greer drove away, police said. The words “Tyler Spec” were emblazoned on the red two-door Infiniti. He surrendered to police four days later.

Brito was hospitalized in critical condition with a skull fracture, two punctured lungs and a lacerated spleen. He’s already undergone several surgeries and more are scheduled in the coming weeks, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Caroline Edgar said.

“The victim has been in critical condition and may still not survive,” said Edgar. “If the victim dies, the defendant will likely face additional charges.”

Defense attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar said Greer “tried to stay on scene as long as possible.”

Ramcharitar said Greer is educated, has a good job and recently started his own business. He lost his dad and aunt to COVID, prompting him to move in with his mom, a nurse, in New Jersey. He has family in the Air Force and the NYPD, according to the lawyer.

“Obviously, Your Honor, this is a terrible, terrible tragedy and accident,” Ramcharitar told the judge. “Being a young man, he may not [have known] how to handle this situation appropriately.”