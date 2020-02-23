Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket launch

Dennis Romero and Linda Takahashi
1 / 2

Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket launch

Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes died Saturday when a homemade rocket he was attached to launched but quickly dove to earth in the California desert.

The stunt was apparently part of a forthcoming television show, "Homemade Astronauts," that was scheduled to debut later this year on Discovery Inc.'s Science Channel.

Discovery confirmed the 64-year-old's death in a statement.

"It was always his dream to do this launch, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey," the company said.

The mishap was reported at 1:52 p.m. on private property in the Barstow area, San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said by email. She did not identify Hughes.

"A man was pronounced deceased after the rocket crashed in the open desert during a rocket launch event," she said.

Sheriff's aviation investigators were looking into the accident.

In a statement last year, Discovery, Inc. described the forthcoming show as a look at "three self-financed teams with sky-high dreams, in their cosmic quest to explore the final frontier on shoe-string budgets."

Hughes' stunt Saturday was billed as part of a plan to raise money for another project, a planned launch to the border of space on a vehicle described as part rocket, part balloon, Discovery said.

The money-raising launch had a goal of reaching 5,000 feet into the sky aboard a "steam-powered rocket," the broadcaster said.

Hughes is known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat.

His desire to prove the planet is "shaped like a Frisbee" inspired his vertical endeavors, he has said. But Saturday's launch did not appear to be directly tied to Hughes' flat-earth argument.

In 2018, he successfully launched himself about 1,875 feet into the sky above the Mojave desert via a garage-made rocket.

His landing that year was softened when he deployed a parachute. In social media video of Saturday's accident, a parachute-like swath of fabric can be seen flying away from the rocket shortly after blast-off.

"This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways," Hughes said in 2018. "This thing will kill you in a heartbeat."

  • Sanders keeps string of victories alive with big win in Nevada
    Yahoo News

    Sanders keeps string of victories alive with big win in Nevada

    The Sanders campaign has focused on Hispanic outreach, and according to entrance polls, it worked in Nevada. CNN reported that 54 percent of Hispanic voters said they chose Sanders, with former Vice President Joe Biden a distant second at 13 percent. Those numbers are in line with a national Morning Consult poll released last week that showed Sanders with the support of 48 percent of Hispanic Democrats.

  • U.S. vs. Huawei: Is future of the internet at stake?
    Yahoo News 360

    U.S. vs. Huawei: Is future of the internet at stake?

    Last week, the U.S. government charged the Chinese company Huawei with running a campaign to steal trade secrets from American businesses over the course of two decades. It was the latest move in the Trump administration's effort to constrain the tech giant, which it considers to be a threat to national security. Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

  • With information from China scarce, U.S. spies enlisted to track coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    With information from China scarce, U.S. spies enlisted to track coronavirus

    As Chinese officials face allegations of locking down information about the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. intelligence agencies have been helping in governmentwide efforts to gather information about the disease's global spread. Already, some of the best information about the coronavirus and the Chinese government's response to it is coming from military channels, according to two sources familiar with the matter. “China's behavior causes the intelligence community to get involved,” said one of those sources, a former intelligence official.

  • Mother of missing Idaho children told police her friend had her son. The friend said she was asked to lie.
    NBC News

    Mother of missing Idaho children told police her friend had her son. The friend said she was asked to lie.

    Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother of two missing children who has been charged with desertion, told police when they were looking for her son that he was staying with a friend of hers out of state. That friend told police she had been asked to lie and tell investigators that she had the boy, even though he hadn't been there for months. Police in Rexburg, Idaho, also said in a probable cause affidavit filed against Vallow that she has not been seen with her two children for months and essentially erased them from her life before moving to Hawaii with her new and fifth husband.

  • Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation
    Business Insider

    Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is once again in hot water over his campaign's social media strategy. On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Twitter was suspending 70 accounts for tweeting identical messages of support for Bloomberg for violating its rules against platform manipulation. Some accounts were permanently suspended, while others will need to be verified in order to regain posting abilities, a Twitter spokesman told Business Insider.

  • US accuses Russia of huge coronavirus disinformation campaign
    The Independent

    US accuses Russia of huge coronavirus disinformation campaign

    US officials say thousands of social media accounts linked to Russia are part of a coordinated effort to spread disinformation about the new coronavirus. The campaign allegedly aims to damage the US's image and spread unfounded conspiracy theories that it is behind the outbreak which has infected nearly 78,000 globally and killed over 2,500 people. US State Department officials told AFP fake accounts were created and used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram so the campaign could reach as many people as possible in multiple languages.

  • CDC is preparing for the 'likely' spread of coronavirus in the US, officials say
    USA TODAY

    CDC is preparing for the 'likely' spread of coronavirus in the US, officials say

    Health experts sounded the alarm Friday over the worldwide threat of the coronavirus, with officials warning of its "likely" community spread in the United States and the World Health Organization cautioning that "the window of opportunity is narrowing" for containing the outbreak worldwide. The COVID-19 coronavirus, which erupted in China in December, has killed at least 2,360 people and sickened at least 77,900 worldwide, the majority of cases in mainland China. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Friday that U.S. health officials are preparing for the coronavirus to become a pandemic.

  • Virus ship crew's families fear for kin as Philippines evacuation postponed
    AFP

    Virus ship crew's families fear for kin as Philippines evacuation postponed

    Families of hundreds of Filipino crew members still stuck on board the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship are increasingly worried for their relatives' health, as the Philippines postponed on Saturday a scheduled trip to bring them home. The vessel, moored off the Japanese coast in Yokohama near Tokyo, has the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections outside the Chinese epicentre, with over 600 cases confirmed among the 3,700 passengers and crew. While hundreds of travellers have disembarked more than 1,000 crew remain -- including over 400 Filipinos whose return on Sunday has been delayed until Japan clears them to travel, the Philippines said Saturday.

  • Driving home from the hospital 3 days after giving birth, a woman saved a man from a burning oil tanker
    INSIDER

    Driving home from the hospital 3 days after giving birth, a woman saved a man from a burning oil tanker

    Driving home from the hospital only three days after giving birth to a baby boy, Holly McNally intervened in what could have been a tragedy. "Those good samaritans saved this driver's life," said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine. Holly McNally was driving home with her mother near Indianapolis Thursday afternoon when she saw a man on fire.

  • Trump mocks 'Parasite' film at Colorado rally
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump mocks 'Parasite' film at Colorado rally

    President Trump took aim at “Parasite” and its historic Oscar wins at a Colorado rally on Thursday. How bad were the Academy Awards this year? he asked, prompting jeers from the crowd.

  • 10 Amazing Facts About Polar Bears
    Popular Mechanics

    10 Amazing Facts About Polar Bears

    A few things you might not have known about the largest bear in the world. From Popular Mechanics

  • Ocasio-Cortez's progressive PAC makes first round of endorsements
    Yahoo News

    Ocasio-Cortez's progressive PAC makes first round of endorsements

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Friday her political action committee's first round of endorsements, which will include two progressive candidates challenging sitting Democratic members of Congress. “It's time to elect a progressive majority in Congress accountable to strong, grassroots movements that push support for issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice and more,” said Ocasio-Cortez Friday, announcing the support of seven women via her Courage to Change PAC. When the freshman lawmaker from New York announced in January she was starting her own PAC dedicated to electing progressive legislators, she said it would refuse to pay dues to the House's campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

  • Girl, 11, gave birth to baby allegedly fathered by brother
    NBC News

    Girl, 11, gave birth to baby allegedly fathered by brother

    An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her brother gave birth at home, and now he and their parents are facing criminal charges. The girl gave birth to a boy in a bathtub in St. Charles, Missouri, according to a probable cause statement. Her biological brother, who is 17, was charged last week with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a person younger than 12, while her parents were charged with child endangerment.

  • A crowd in Ukraine threw bricks at buses carrying coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan to quarantine
    Business Insider

    A crowd in Ukraine threw bricks at buses carrying coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan to quarantine

    REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko A crowd of Ukrainian protesters on Thursday attacked buses ferrying evacuees from Wuhan, China, to a quarantine hospital. The buses were transporting 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreign nationals through Novi Sanzhary in central Ukraine. Nobody on board has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

  • A New York lawmaker wants to treat white supremacists like foreign jihadists. Is this the solution, or a new war on terror?
    Yahoo News

    A New York lawmaker wants to treat white supremacists like foreign jihadists. Is this the solution, or a new war on terror?

    If all else were to fail in his fight against the threat of domestic terrorism, Rep. Max Rose offered an unconventional plan to protect the Brooklynites who had come to hear him speak at a Jewish community center: He'd stand on guard duty at their places of worship himself. “I'll do it,” Rose told the people who came out to this low-slung stretch of Ocean Parkway, where mosques and synagogues sit next to auto repair shops and fast food joints. The first Jewish lawmaker to represent Staten Island — and the first Democrat elected by the Republican redoubt in a decade — Rose has recently emerged as a leading proponent of treating white supremacists no differently than law enforcement treats foreign terrorists.

  • Bloomberg

    Clint Eastwood Endorses Bloomberg, Citing ‘Ornery’ Politics

    Hollywood legend and longtime Republican activist Clint Eastwood has endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president, saying he was tired of the “ornery” politics of Donald Trump. The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday. The prolific actor and director, 89, last made a foray into presidential politics in 2012, when he appeared at the Republican National Convention to endorse nominee Mitt Romney and did a mocking dialogue with Barack Obama, who was represented on stage by an empty chair.

  • Iran shuts schools, cultural centres as coronavirus kills five
    AFP

    Iran shuts schools, cultural centres as coronavirus kills five

    Iran on Saturday ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres after a coronavirus outbreak that has killed five people in the Islamic republic -- the most outside the Far East. The moves came as Iranian authorities reported one more death among 10 new cases of the virus. Since it emerged in December, the new coronavirus has killed 2,345 people in China, the epicentre of the epidemic, and 17 elsewhere in the world.

  • A recurring Biden campaign story about being arrested in South Africa is full of inconsistencies
    The Week

    A recurring Biden campaign story about being arrested in South Africa is full of inconsistencies

    Former Vice President Joe Biden has a pretty good tale to share — but it may be a little tall. Biden, who is running for president, has been spicing up his recent campaign stump speeches with a story of how he was arrested while in South Africa trying to see Nelson Mandela, The New York Times reports. During recent campaign speeches, Biden says he "had the great honor" of meeting Mandela and "of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto." As Miami Herald reporter Alex Daugherty points out, Soweto is a ways away from Robben Island, where Mandela's maximum security prison was located.

  • Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
    Associated Press

    Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

    A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said. Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof shortly after 10 a.m. off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, an unincorporated community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said. “There were no seat belts on this bus,” Choi said.

  • I Live in South Korea Where Coronavirus Cases are Rising. Not Much Has Changed
    The National Interest

    I Live in South Korea Where Coronavirus Cases are Rising. Not Much Has Changed

    South Korea now has the second-highest number of cases of the coronavirus in the world. First, it is worth noting, per Andray Abrahamian, that because South Korea is an open society with an excellent medical system, you are hearing a lot more about corona here than in closed countries. It goes without saying that should corona strike North Korea, that repressive government will tell us nothing and treat the victims terribly.

  • California Gov Newsom Advocates for Doctors to ‘Write Prescriptions for Housing’ to Treat Mental Illness
    National Review

    California Gov Newsom Advocates for Doctors to ‘Write Prescriptions for Housing’ to Treat Mental Illness

    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday wrote that doctors should be able to prescribe housing like they are able to prescribe medication. “Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics,” Newsom wrote in a Twitter post. Newsom then appeared to link the treatment of mental health to his state's housing shortage.

  • Trump gives Defense Department power to abolish bargaining rights for civilian unions
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump gives Defense Department power to abolish bargaining rights for civilian unions

    President Trump has given the Department of Defense the legal authority to abolish the collective bargaining rights of its civilian labor unions, representing some 750,000 workers.

  • The coronavirus outbreak is reaching a global tipping point, and the window to contain it is 'narrowing,' according to WHO
    Business Insider

    The coronavirus outbreak is reaching a global tipping point, and the window to contain it is 'narrowing,' according to WHO

    The novel coronavirus is now spreading between countries outside China. "This outbreak could go any direction," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The World Health Organization signaled on Friday that time may be running out to contain the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • Bernie Sanders celebrates Nevada win: ‘We’re going to win this election’
    USA TODAY

    Bernie Sanders celebrates Nevada win: ‘We’re going to win this election’

    Nicholas Wu Sanders wins Nevada Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses accelerating the momentum that is making him increasingly hard to beat as the presidential nominating calendar speeds up. After winning the popular vote in the first three contests, Sanders is in a strong position heading into next week's primary in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests three days later. His win comes as other candidates are stepping up their attacks on him and outside groups – including Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump – are warning that a Sanders' nomination would put both the White House and Congress in jeopardy.

  • Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts With Pro-Michael Bloomberg Tweets
    Bloomberg

    Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts With Pro-Michael Bloomberg Tweets

    Some of the suspensions will be permanent, while in some cases account owners will have to verify they have control of their accounts, the Twitter statement said. The campaign has reportedly hired hundreds of employees to pump out campaign messages on social media platforms. In accounts reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the enforcement action, the organizers used identical texts, links and hashtags.