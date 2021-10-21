Daredevil motorist drives on top of NYPD car to escape arrest in Brooklyn: VIDEO

A daredevil driver pulled a Grand Theft Auto move to escape cops in Brooklyn by driving his car over the hood and bumper of an NYPD vehicle.

The bizarre driving maneuver was caught on video and shared on social media, and the wily wheelman remained at large Thursday.

The incident began when cops smelled marijuana in a white Hyundai Sonata they approached in a no-parking zone on Troy Ave. by Park Place in Crown Heights, outside the Albany Houses NYCHA complex.

Cops asked the 29-year-old driver to get out of the car, which he did.

But a male passenger then hopped over to the driver’s seat and took the wheel, said police.

One of the officers fired a Taser as the car cut left and used the hood of a patrol vehicle like a ramp, rolling over it and driving away.

Police tracked the car to Atlantic and Utica Aves., about a half-mile away. They found another passenger — a woman who wasn’t driving — by the Hyundai, but the man behind the wheel took off, cops said.

The car’s original driver, Darrelle Williams, 29, was charged with possession of forged credit cards, and possessing an ATM skimmer device, cops said..

He was arraigned Wednesday and released without bail.