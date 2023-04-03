Daredevil stunt! Police called after man climbs to the top of lifted drawbridge in Miami

Storyful

A Florida man who scaled a drawbridge in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood on March 27 returned to the ground to a rapturous reception from a number of locals who had been watching the bizarre climbing feat.Brickell resident Derrick Newball watched from a nearby building as the man scaled the South Miami Avenue Bridge. While enjoying some fresh air, he told Storyful, he “noticed someone holding onto the drawbridge as it was going up to let a large boat pass.”Fearing initially that the man may have been about to attempt suicide, Newball was then relieved to see the man begin climbing to the top of the bridge. “When they reached the top, they raised their fist in victory and shouted,” Newball said.Along with numerous others in the vicinity, Newball then watched as the man began to edge his way back down the bridge, before at one point waving again “in triumph,” and then finally walking down the bridge as it returned to its horizontal orientation.The footage includes encouraging shouts from onlookers as well as car horns honking “in relief” as Newball put it, with the climber eventually doing a push-up before leaving the scene. “I could hear police sirens in the distance, but the person had already disappeared,” Newball said.According to local media multiple related calls were made to the police at the time but officers “were unable to locate the man” when they arrived at the scene. Credit: Derrick Newball via Storyful