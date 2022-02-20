Darien Sees Fall In Virus Cases: County

DARIEN, IL — Darien continued its trend of decreases in coronavirus cases last week, according to the DuPage County Health Department.



As of Sunday, Darien had seen 3,630 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 30 in the last week. The previous week, the city experienced 67 new cases.

The city's number of coronavirus deaths stayed the same in the last week, at 35. The deaths work out to about a thousandth of Darien's population.

Here are the accumulated coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic:

Date Darien DuPage April 1, 2020 15 379 April 12, 2020 40 1,165 April 19, 2020 47 1,693 April 26, 2020 60 2,447 May 3, 2020 80 3,663 May 10, 2020 83 4,615 May 17, 2020 94 5,892 May 24, 2020 107 7,063 May 31, 2020 113 7,717 June 7, 2020 116 8,120 June 14, 2020 125 8,434 June 21, 2020 131 8,684 June 28, 2020 140 8,944 July 5, 2020 142 9,315 July 12, 2020 147 9,721 July 19, 2020 155 10,185 July 26, 2020 170 10,880 Aug. 2, 2020 184 11,458 Aug. 9, 2020 198 12,229 Aug. 16, 2020 216 12,880 Aug. 23, 2020 229 13,765 Aug. 30, 2020 252 14,459 Sept. 6, 2020 264 15,296 Sept. 13, 2020 280 15,997 Sept. 20, 2020 298 16,559 Sept. 27, 2020 317 17,435 Oct. 4, 2020 325 18,174 Oct. 11, 2020 354 19,269 Oct. 18, 2020 385 20,715 Oct. 25, 2020 413 22,339 Nov. 1, 2020 447 24,042 Nov. 8, 2020 528 28,230 Nov. 15, 2020 653 33,336 Nov. 22, 2020 761 38,418 Nov. 29, 2020 857 43,445 Dec. 6, 2020 957 48,257 Dec. 13, 2020 1,052 52,966 Dec. 20, 2020 1,095 55,532 Dec. 27, 2020 1,143 57,741 Jan. 3, 2021 1,229 60,630 Jan. 10, 2021 1,284 62,987 Jan. 17, 2021 1,331 65,248 Jan. 24, 2021 1,383 67,124 Jan. 31, 2021 1,421 68,619 Feb. 7, 2021 1,441 69,541 Feb. 14, 2021 1,466 70,450 Feb. 21, 2021 1,484 71,191 Feb. 28, 2021 1,503 71,873 March 7, 2021 1,506 72,685 March 14, 2021 1,520 73,389 March 21, 2021 1,537 74,246 March 28, 2021 1,552 75,073 April 4, 2021 1,575 76,388 April 11, 2021 1,615 78,179 April 18, 2021 1,651 79,422 April 25, 2021 1,682 80,664 May 2, 2021 1,709 81,708 May 9, 2021 1,724 82,551 May 16, 2021 1,736 83,133 May 23, 2021 1,745 83,734 May 30, 2021 1,753 84,098 June 6, 2021 1,762 84,343 June 13, 2021 1,763 84,534 June 20, 2021 1,766 84,600 June 27, 2021 1,768 84,676 July 4, 2021 1,768 84,757 July 11, 2021 1,770 84,829 July 18, 2021 1,776 84,985 July 25, 2021 1,791 85,340 Aug. 1, 2021 1,801 85,863 Aug. 8, 2021 1,811 86,625 Aug. 15, 2021 1,838 87,663 Aug. 22, 2021 1,866 88,734 Aug. 29, 2021 1,889 89,966 Sept. 5, 2021 1,911 91,418 Sept. 12, 2021 1,935 92,574 Sept. 19, 2021 1,951 93,623 Sept. 26, 2021 1,968 94,828 Oct. 3, 2021 1,988 95,719 Oct. 10, 2021 2,002 96,713 Oct. 17, 2021 2,018 97,618 Oct. 24, 2021 2,032 98,570 Oct. 31, 2021 2,055 99,444 Nov. 7, 2021 2,076 100,511 Nov. 14, 2021 2,103 101,786 Nov. 21, 2021 2,137 103,529 Nov. 28, 2021 2,157 104,724 Dec. 5, 2021 2,217 107,621 Dec. 12, 2021 2,276 110,270 Dec. 19, 2021 2,348 113,524 Dec. 26, 2021 2,432 118,099 Jan. 2, 2022 2,605 126,097 Jan. 9, 2022 2,825 136,825 Jan. 16, 2022 2,989 147,702 Jan. 23, 2022 3,129 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,444 165,651 Feb. 6, 2022 3,533 170,058 Feb. 13, 2022 3,600 173,467 Feb. 20, 2022 3,630 175,473

As of Sunday, Darien had 168 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, better than its neighbors. The figure compares to 182 in Hinsdale, 190 in DuPage County, 198 in Elmhurst, 203 in suburban Cook County, 205 in Clarendon Hills, 206 in La Grange Park, 210 in Western Springs and 213 in La Grange.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,013,709, a 0.9 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 32,299.

Nationally, 78.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 930,811 people have died from the virus in the United States.

