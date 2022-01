DARIEN, CT — Students will return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 3 but it will be delayed by two hours, Hearst Connecticut reports.

Teachers will use the additional two hours to prepare both remote and in-person instruction plans, Hearst CT reports. COVID-19 cases have been rising throughout the state and many students will likely be in quarantine on Monday, officials said.

