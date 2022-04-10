Darien Virus Caseload About Same: County
DARIEN, IL – Darien saw a slight increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the last week, according to the DuPage County Health Department.
As of Sunday, Darien had seen 3,860 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 13 in the last week. The previous week, the city experienced five new cases.
The city's number of coronavirus deaths stayed the same in the last week, at 35. The deaths work out to about a thousandth of Darien's population.
Here are the accumulated coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic:
Date
Darien
DuPage
April 1, 2020
15
379
April 12, 2020
40
1,165
April 19, 2020
47
1,693
April 26, 2020
60
2,447
May 3, 2020
80
3,663
May 10, 2020
83
4,615
May 17, 2020
94
5,892
May 24, 2020
107
7,063
May 31, 2020
113
7,717
June 7, 2020
116
8,120
June 14, 2020
125
8,434
June 21, 2020
131
8,684
June 28, 2020
140
8,944
July 5, 2020
142
9,315
July 12, 2020
147
9,721
July 19, 2020
155
10,185
July 26, 2020
170
10,880
Aug. 2, 2020
184
11,458
Aug. 9, 2020
198
12,229
Aug. 16, 2020
216
12,880
Aug. 23, 2020
229
13,765
Aug. 30, 2020
252
14,459
Sept. 6, 2020
264
15,296
Sept. 13, 2020
280
15,997
Sept. 20, 2020
298
16,559
Sept. 27, 2020
317
17,435
Oct. 4, 2020
325
18,174
Oct. 11, 2020
354
19,269
Oct. 18, 2020
385
20,715
Oct. 25, 2020
413
22,339
Nov. 1, 2020
447
24,042
Nov. 8, 2020
528
28,230
Nov. 15, 2020
653
33,336
Nov. 22, 2020
761
38,418
Nov. 29, 2020
857
43,445
Dec. 6, 2020
957
48,257
Dec. 13, 2020
1,052
52,966
Dec. 20, 2020
1,095
55,532
Dec. 27, 2020
1,143
57,741
Jan. 3, 2021
1,229
60,630
Jan. 10, 2021
1,284
62,987
Jan. 17, 2021
1,331
65,248
Jan. 24, 2021
1,383
67,124
Jan. 31, 2021
1,421
68,619
Feb. 7, 2021
1,441
69,541
Feb. 14, 2021
1,466
70,450
Feb. 21, 2021
1,484
71,191
Feb. 28, 2021
1,503
71,873
March 7, 2021
1,506
72,685
March 14, 2021
1,520
73,389
March 21, 2021
1,537
74,246
March 28, 2021
1,552
75,073
April 4, 2021
1,575
76,388
April 11, 2021
1,615
78,179
April 18, 2021
1,651
79,422
April 25, 2021
1,682
80,664
May 2, 2021
1,709
81,708
May 9, 2021
1,724
82,551
May 16, 2021
1,736
83,133
May 23, 2021
1,745
83,734
May 30, 2021
1,753
84,098
June 6, 2021
1,762
84,343
June 13, 2021
1,763
84,534
June 20, 2021
1,766
84,600
June 27, 2021
1,768
84,676
July 4, 2021
1,768
84,757
July 11, 2021
1,770
84,829
July 18, 2021
1,776
84,985
July 25, 2021
1,791
85,340
Aug. 1, 2021
1,801
85,863
Aug. 8, 2021
1,811
86,625
Aug. 15, 2021
1,838
87,663
Aug. 22, 2021
1,866
88,734
Aug. 29, 2021
1,889
89,966
Sept. 5, 2021
1,911
91,418
Sept. 12, 2021
1,935
92,574
Sept. 19, 2021
1,951
93,623
Sept. 26, 2021
1,968
94,828
Oct. 3, 2021
1,988
95,719
Oct. 10, 2021
2,002
96,713
Oct. 17, 2021
2,018
97,618
Oct. 24, 2021
2,032
98,570
Oct. 31, 2021
2,055
99,444
Nov. 7, 2021
2,076
100,511
Nov. 14, 2021
2,103
101,786
Nov. 21, 2021
2,137
103,529
Nov. 28, 2021
2,157
104,724
Dec. 5, 2021
2,217
107,621
Dec. 12, 2021
2,276
110,270
Dec. 19, 2021
2,348
113,524
Dec. 26, 2021
2,432
118,099
Jan. 2, 2022
2,605
126,097
Jan. 9, 2022
2,825
136,825
Jan. 16, 2022
2,989
147,702
Jan. 23, 2022
3,129
463,048
Jan. 30, 2022
3,444
165,651
Feb. 6, 2022
3,533
170,058
Feb. 13, 2022
3,600
173,467
Feb. 20, 2022
3,630
175,473
Feb. 27, 2022
3,663
176,689
March 6, 2022
3,688
177,778
March 13, 2022
3,711
178,577
March 20, 2022
3,731
179,601
March 27, 2022
3,842
183,104
April 3, 2022
3,847
183,393
April 10, 2022
3,860
184,279
As of Sunday, Darien had 178 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, better than its neighbors. The figure compares to 198 in Hinsdale, 200 in DuPage County, 206 in Elmhurst, 209 in suburban Cook County, 212 in La Grange Park, 216 in Clarendon Hills, 217 in Western Springs and 221 in La Grange.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,080,436, a hike of less than 0.1 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,465.
Nationally, 80.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.1 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 982,663 people have died from the virus in the United States.
This article originally appeared on the Darien Patch