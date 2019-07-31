Daring to dream The women and girls on HIV's new front line Daring to dream The women and girls on HIV's new front line

Young women in Africa are up to 14 times more likely to contract HIV than boys of the same age. Paul Nuki reports from Uganda on the sexual exploitation driving a new wave of infection.

Bright and proper in a vivid print dress, Fauza has been offered the only lucky break she has ever had – and seems determined to make the most of it.

If it works out, her circumstances and those of her baby daughter will be lifted, perhaps transformed. Getting it right could make the difference between a lifespan measured in decades rather than years for mum and daughter.

Confident at first, Fauza tells her story. Her father was a fisherman and they lived locally in a modest home, scraping a living from the Ugandan shores of Lake Victoria and its equatorial surrounds. But then she got pregnant.

“When he found out, my father chased me from home... my parents say I’m a loss to them, that I have no future... the man whose child it was said ‘I don’t want you here’.”

Just as in the UK, Ugandan women are routinely tested for HIV as part of their prenatal care and Fauza was told she was positive. She’s proud she found out in time – “my child is negative, I protected her” – but she is struggling to keep the virus at bay despite receiving antiretrovirals (ARTs), the drugs that have transformed HIV treatment across the world.

Fauza discovered she was HIV positive when she was pregnant. But malnutrition makes it hard for her to keep the virus at bay. Credit: Jason Florio

Now her optimism slips. It's not for the hell she has gone through daily since her early teens, but because her circumstances – her diet – won’t allow her body to fully suppress the virus. You can see it in her fragile frame.

“I take my ARTs every day but I don't always feel well”, she says. “I struggle to get enough to eat, to feed my child, to pay the rent. I only have one meal a day, in the mornings. It’s not enough to adhere to the provisions of leading an [HIV] positive life”.

Fauza is with 27 others, all girls and young women. They are sitting on plastic chairs on a dried mud path in a scruffy trading post in Jinja, a pretty but poor rural district just a few hours drive from Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

Shy at first and meticulously polite, it’s hard to find the right language to describe them. Prostitutes, sex workers, women engaged in transactional sex – all could be used but seem misleading. The overwhelming impression is of a group of teens, a school netball team perhaps.

When Irene Murungi, an advisor with The Aids Support Organisation (Taso) and a mentor to the group, gives a short pep talk ahead of introducing us, they whoop and clap at the words “people power” in the same way my 14-year-old daughter would. It makes their circumstances all the more troubling.

Of the 28 girls, 19 have children and nearly all are having sex with multiple strangers a day. Many are sent out to work by their parents in their early teens. Seven or eight, like Fauza, are living with HIV or other serious STIs. Another has a displaced uterus and deep scars where she was ripped with a blade.

Lazia's father died when she was a child and she now works to feed herself and her mother. Credit: Jason Florio

Zabia is working to save £22 for a procedure to clear her fallopian tubes. Credit: Jason Florio

The thing they fear most is not HIV but to be murdered by one of the long distance truckers who pick them up. They say six girls from the area have been killed or gone missing since Christmas, several of their bodies found dumped in the surrounding sugar cane fields.

The risks they take is a matter of economics. Uganda has no social security net – "if you don't have money or family who can support, you don't eat", says Fauza.

In rural districts like Jinja, that leaves two options for many young girls. They can either hawk soft drinks, boiled eggs or charcoal around town, earning up to 1,000 Ugandan shillings a day (22p) but sometimes nothing. Or they can sell themselves at 5,000 shillings (£1.09) a time, earning around 30,000 shillings (£6.50) a day.

“It sounds like a lot but it’s not all yours”, says a girl called Lazia, raising her hand like a fifth former. “You have to pay rent for the place you go and rent for the place you stand [on the road], so all the money is not yours, not even half of it.”

Lazia says she’s 19 but looks no older than 15. Like many of the other girls, her father died when she was a child and she now works to feed herself and her mum.

It is estimated that as many as 60 per cent of women in the capital’s nightclubs are caught up in some form of sex work. Credit: Jason Florio

Her friend Zabia has a similar story. “My parents died when I was seven. We had nothing, so all of us [siblings] just scattered. I went with a friend who had nice clothes and said she knew how to make money.

“I started when I was 13. My friends told me what to do. I had sex with six men on the first day. I was a virgin but I thought I would make enough money to go back to school. I wanted to be a doctor.

“Now I’ve started to get pains. The hospital says my [fallopian] tubes need cleaning. Now I’m working to make the money for the operation – 100,000 shillings (£22)”.

Now almost everyone has their hands up. There are clients who don’t pay and beat them up instead. Policemen who demand “taxes” unless they are given sexual favours. Brothel owners who don't allow condoms. Gang rapes. And a never ending cycle of vicious fighting over turf and clients between different gangs of girls.

“We hope to leave this work,” says Fauza, alert to the opportunity she’s been given. “We risk our lives in this business.”

Two thirds of all new infections across the region occur in young women and girls. Credit: Jason Florio

However, HIV diagnoses among this demographic have declined in Dreams intervention districts. Credit: Jason Florio

Women and girls like Fauza now occupy the front line of the war on HIV in Uganda and much of sub-Saharan Africa. There are other high risk groups but, by weight of numbers, it is this group – the young female poor – who are most vulnerable and numerous.

The data are startling. Despite major declines in the number of new HIV infections globally, the HIV epidemic among women between 15-24 in several sub-Saharan African countries remains uncontrolled, with two thirds of all new infections across the region occurring in young women and girls – an estimated 280,000 new infections annually.

In some countries, girls are 14 times more likely to become infected than boys of the same age. In Uganda, nearly nine per cent of women live with HIV, compared to about four per cent of men.

Reasons for the disparity lie in what one study refers to as a “perfect storm” of gender inequality, poverty and powerlessness. The result is that transactional sex – on a continuum between the terror the girls in Jinja are trapped in to a more survivable polyamory – is endemic in Uganda, as it is in much of the region.

Bridget Ndagaano, a medical social worker who specialises in HIV prevention, points to Kampala’s booming university campuses as a case in point. “The girls all have ‘blessers’ – older men who look after them in return for sex. You might have one for shoes, one for the hair salon, one for [mobile] airtime… at the universities the blessers are an epidemic.”

Ndaganno is not judgmental but worries. Her mother is HIV positive, so it's personal. She says 15-25 year olds – a generation that is set to almost double in size in sub-Saharan Africa over the next 20 years – never witnessed the HIV/Aids epidemic at its height and don’t fully appreciate the risks.

“Poverty is so damaging, the vulnerability it creates is terrifying,'' she says. “These girls know they need to get educated to get on – and that’s right – but the risks they take are huge. Most worry more about getting pregnant than HIV. At the universities everyone just uses the morning after pill. Messages about prevention are getting lost.”

Transactional sex is endemic in Uganda, as it is in much of the developing world. Credit: Jason Florio

Sabicti McKenzie, whose marketing agency, Kella PR, promotes several of Kampala’s biggest nightspots, agrees. He says business is good, with the population boom driving demand, but estimates that 60 per cent of the women in the capital’s nightclubs are caught up in some form of sex work.

“It’s not prostitution but it is transactional and a lot of women are trapped in it,” he says.

McKenzie says public warnings about HIV and safe sex have at the same time – "the wrong time” – become less salient in Uganda. The country’s conservative president, Yoweri Museveni, universally known as the “big man”, prefers a more straightforward “zero grazing” policy.

“Everyone knows about the disease but at the same time awareness has dropped,” says McKenzie. “Once there were billboards and reminders everywhere. Now they’ve gone.”

What is being rolled out is Dreams.

This is the project, or a Global Fund-backed derivative of it, that Fauza and her friends have been recruited to – their lucky break.

The programme targets not just health, but the 'structural drivers' that increase girls’ HIV risk. Credit: Jason Florio

It is one of the most ambitious behavioural change programs being tested anywhere in the world. It’s “multisectoral” approach epitomises what experts mean when they talk about taking a “public health” approach to apparently intractable social problems like drug abuse or knife crime.

Dreams stands for Determined, Resilient, Empowered, Aids-free, Mentored, and Safe women and its goal is to reduce new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women in 15 countries across Africa and the Pacific, including Uganda.

Despite the woke-ish acronym, it is the brainchild of the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), started by George W Bush and now backed by Donald Trump.

Over the last 15 years, Pepfar has saved the lives of more than 17 million living with HIV and is credited with changing the course of the pandemic, largely through funding supplies of ARTs. It has made Mr Bush the most popular US president in Africa by some margin and – if Dreams works – it could do much the same for Mr Trump’s legacy in the region.

The programme targets not just health, but the “structural drivers” that increase girls’ HIV risk. These include poverty, gender inequality, sexual violence, and lack of education but also their lack of “agency” or self-confidence.

More than 3m million women like Fauza have been recruited to date and millions more are expected to enter the scheme over the next few years.

The girls are taught communication skills, the unacceptability of domestic violence, financial literacy, small business administration, safe sex and HIV management. Credit: Jason Florio

The initiative varies by location, but in Uganda it takes them through a year-long rehabilitation and education programme before setting them up in business in their own right. Everything from communication skills, the unacceptability of domestic violence, financial literacy, small business administration, safe sex and HIV management is taught.

In Mityana district, 50 kilometers from Kampala, 23-year-old Josephine is about to graduate from Dreams and set up shop as a hairdresser. Her story is typical. She comes from a local rural village, one of eight children. Her mum got them all through primary school but then the money ran out.

Desperate to complete school, Josephine initially paid her way by tending the ‘school garden’ – a small plot of land used for growing fruit and veg. But then a teacher made a proposition: “He said if I slept with him I could stay. I slept with him for four years”.

Selling sex is not easy to escape if that’s what you know. After finishing school she moved to Kampala where – after failing to find a job – she got sucked into prostitution. By 17 she was pregnant.

“I moved back home to live with an old boyfriend. I had two more children but we started to argue and he got violent. A friend told me about Dreams.”

Trainee hairdresser Josephine became sucked into prostitution after leaving school – and fell pregnant at the age of 17. Credit: Jason Florio

If Josephine was ever fearful and subservient there little sign of it now. Classes on birth control have resulted in her getting a contraceptive implant (“I don't want to keep having babies like a rabbit!”); training on conflict resolution and violence has calmed things down at home; and she has trained and is making a living as a hairdresser.

“I charge between 10,000 and 30,000 shillings [£2 to £6] a time," she says.

The programme is run by Mildmay Uganda, one of the major providers of HIV and Aids care in the country, and encourages the girls on the scheme to recruit others.

“My life has changed,” says Josephine, with a confidence that would be hard to shake now. “I’ve brought all the girls I worked in Kampala with here and others, more than 20.

“I’m growing my business to expand into weddings and other events".

The impact of Dreams is being monitored closely and early data has encouraged the Global Fund and others to invest in similar programmes. HIV diagnoses among adolescent girls and young women has declined by over 25 per cent in the majority of Dreams intervention districts since the scheme started in 2015.

The initiative in Uganda takes the girls through a year-long rehabilitation and education programme before setting them up in employment. Credit: Jason Florio

Professor Charlotte Watts, chief scientist at the UK Department for International Development (Dfid), is an HIV expert and supported several of the scientific trials that Dreams references in its evidence base. She says sometimes the most difficult behavioural issues – such as sex and domestic violence – can be quickly changed by well-designed information and empowerment programmes.

“If you empower women – tell them their rights, build their confidence, give them information, link them with others – it can make a huge difference,'' says Professor Watts. “The evidence base shows you can have a big impact quite quickly. UKAID funded research shows you can half domestic violence in just two years”.

Professor Watts is a scientist and not prone to talking about secret ingredients. But one element of the “layered” intervention in the Dreams program she thinks is key is the group dynamic. “When you get people in the same situation together, so they can share and support each other, that can be very powerful, very special,” she says.

And that is perhaps the most moving thing you feel talking to the Fauza, Josephine and the other women enrolled on these schemes – much of which is funded via the Global Fund by the British taxpayer.

As Fauza puts it: “Together we are much stronger than our number.”

