Daring early-morning burglary of retail business leads to arrest of Santa Fe man

Deming police recovered over $6,000 in jewelry and air soft guns taken from the Tractor Supply Co. store heist.

DEMING – Deming Police made quick work in response to a commercial burglary call last week at the Deming Tractor Supply Co. store located at 414 E. Pine St.

On Friday, Jan. 21, officers responded to the call and discovered that illegal entry into the store was made by knocking out a cinder block in a wall. According to a police report, over $6,000 in merchandise was taken including a large amount of high-end jewelry, air soft guns, and miscellaneous merchandise.

At approximately 3:43 a.m. on that same morning, officers spotted a man on a bicycle with no lights. He was wearing a black hoodie and was carrying a couple of bags. It is a violation to ride a bicycle at night without lights. The man proceeded to ditch the bicycle and bags and attempted to flee from officers. The man was arrested and identified at Sean Chesser, 34, of Santa Fe.

Through an investigation initiated by a patrol sergeant, the name of Sean Chesser was brought to the department's attention. Deming police had dealt with Chesser a week prior on Jan. 16, on a shoplifting call at the Shoe Department located at 800 E. Cedar St.

During that investigation, officers conducted a search warrant of Chesser’s vehicle and located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamines, a firearm and multiple items reported stolen in at least one other burglary.

The investigation into Chesser's whereabouts on Friday, Jan. 21 determined he had burglarized the Tractor Supply Co. Store. He is charged with Commercial Burglary, Breaking and Entering, Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer and Possession of Burglary Tools. He was found to be in possession of over $6,000 in items he had stolen after making entry.

Upon his arrest for the burglary committed at Tractor Supply, an arrest warrant was served on Chesser charging him with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) as well as Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

There are ongoing joint investigations against Chesser underway by the Deming Police Department and the Luna County Sheriff’s Office that could shed light on more recent burglaries in the area.

"I would like to personally thank everyone involved in the investigations and the subsequent arrest of Mr. Chesser< said DPD Chief Clint Hogan. "They have done an outstanding job."

Bill Armendariz contributed to this report. He can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Daring early-morning burglary leads to arrest of Santa Fe man