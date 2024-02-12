Daring Israeli raid frees 2 hostages as airstrikes kill scores of Palestinians: Live updates

Israeli security forces stormed an apartment in the heart of Rafah on Monday, freeing two hostages and killing their three militant guards in a daring operation that Gaza officials say cost scores of Palestinian lives.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli military, said Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har were in good condition at Sheba Tal Hashomer Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Photos from the hospital showed them hugging family members.

"Last night we brought Louis and Fernando back home," Hagari said. "This was a complex operation under fire in the heart of Rafah, based on very sensitive and high-quality intelligence."

The strike team breached the apartment shortly before 2 a.m., killed the guards and “hugged and protected Louis and Fernando with their bodies,” Hagari said. The rescue drew militant fire from nearby buildings, and "intense firepower from the air" was required, he said.

Airstrikes that provided cover for the operation killed at least 67 Palestinians, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said. Israel has pressed its invasion of Gaza into Rafah over the objections of neighboring Egypt, the U.S., U.N. and most global leaders who fear for more than 1 million Palestinians who fled to Rafah from the fighting farther north.

Marman, 60, and Har, 70, had been seized from Nir Yitzhak, a kibbutz on the Gaza border, during the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas-backed militants. More than 1,200 people were killed and over 240 were kidnapped and brought to Gaza in the attack that lasted a few hours.

The resulting Israeli military assault on Gaza has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, the Gaza Health Ministry says. Israel says 10,000 of them were militants and blames the civilian deaths on Hamas for using them as human shields.

Developing:

∎ More than 12,300 Palestinian children and young teens have been killed since the war began, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday.

∎ Israel says about 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity and that the effort to rescue them remains a priority. Dozens were freed during a cease-fire in November, and militants are holding the remains of more than 30 others, most of whom died Oct. 7.

∎ Har’s son-in-law, Idan Begerano, visited with the released captives at the hospital and said the two men were thin and pale but aware of their surroundings. Video from the scene shows the joyous men, wearing sweatsuits, holding long, tearful embraces with their relatives.

Biden demands 'credible' civilian protec as Israel presses toward Rafah: Live updates

Israel's joy is pain for Palestinians

Al-Qidra said rescuers were still searching rubble for more victims of the airstrike. An Associated Press journalist counted at least 50 bodies that were taken to Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Resident Mohamed Zoghroub said he saw a black jeep speeding near the Shaboura refugee camp just before the airstrikes enveloped his neighborhood.

“We found ourselves running with our children, from the airstrikes, in every direction,” he told AP.

A young man carried the body of an infant who he said was killed in the attacks. He said the girl, the daughter of his neighbor, was born and killed during the war.

“Let Netanyahu come and see. Is this one of your designated targets?” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Daring raid frees 2 hostages