DarioHealth Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Ramp up of U.S. commercial sales and marketing infrastructure resulting in B2B2C pipeline growth

Continued transition to B2B2C digital therapeutics leader through agreements with Vitality Group and HMC Healthworks

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $37 million

Appointed Eric Milledge as Chairman of newly established Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided a corporate and commercial update.

"During the third quarter we achieved 14.2% sequential growth in our revenues, but more importantly, we made significant strides in penetrating the multiple verticals within the Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) channel with our digital therapeutics solutions," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "Most notably, our recently announced partnership agreements with Vitality Group and HMC Healthworks provide access of our solutions to end users through their employers or benefits providers. We believe that our industry consumer engagement metrics and open architecture that allows for seamless integration with legacy systems are key differentiating factors relative to our competition that have resonated with customers and prospects alike.

"The execution of our multi-year, strategic plan has led to advanced late-stage contracting discussions with health plans, self-insured employers and providers. We are encouraged by the fact that we are pursuing multiple large opportunities, and we anticipate many of these agreements will close and launch in the near term. Furthermore, as our sales pipeline has grown during the third quarter, we believe that our ongoing investments in our U.S. commercial infrastructure have positioned Dario for a transformational year in 2021."

"We ended the third quarter with $37 million in cash on the balance sheet after completing a successful $28.6 million financing in July," Zvi Ben-David, Dario's Chief Financial Officer added. "This is the largest cash position in the Company's history. Our liquidity is sufficient to invest in research and development, expand our portfolio of chronic diseases and build the necessary sales and marketing infrastructure to drive further penetration of the B2B2C channel. We believe that we are funded to achieve our goals in the coming quarters."

Q3 2020 Operations Update and Recent Highlights

Opening B2B2C Channels: Commercial Development & Strategic Collaborations

In October 2020, we announced inclusion in Vitality's new Gateway Flex offering, allowing Dario's digital therapeutics platform to be marketed to Vitality's vast employer base that provides benefits solutions to 20 million people.

In September 2020, we announced a partnership agreement with HMC Healthworks that extends DarioHealth's reach into HMC's vast multi-employer client base through which HMC is currently managing more than one million members.

In July 2020, we entered the U.K. RPM market through an agreement with Williams Medical, making Dario's RPM platform available to healthcare professionals throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

Clinical Evidence Development

In August 2020, we presented a poster at the Virtual Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists 2020 Annual Conference. The poster, entitled, "Impact of Digital Management on Clinical Outcome in Patients with Chronic Conditions: Diabetes and Hypertension," details results from an observational study of 345 participants with hypertensive blood pressure at baseline who utilized the Dario digital therapeutics platform. The study found that Dario's digital therapeutics platform helped drive improved blood pressure at three months and glycemic control at six months compared to baseline.

Corporate Developments

In September 2020, we appointed Eric Milledge as Chairman of Dario's newly created Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB will work alongside the company's research and development team and external partners to develop and implement the Dario's strategic roadmap for its technology platform.

In July 2020, we appointed Dennis Matheis, President of Optima Health, a health plan with more than 850,000 members, to our Board of Directors, further supporting Dario's ongoing transition to B2B2C.

In July 2020, we announced that we successfully raised gross proceeds of $28.6 million through a private placement of common shares and pre-funded warrants.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Summary

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $2.04 million, a 14.2% sequential increase from second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a 9.3% increase from $1.87 million in revenues in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues generated during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were derived mainly from the sales of our products and from the offering of our membership plans to our customers in the U.S.

At the end of the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, we accumulated deferred income of $1.28 million that we expect to recognize during the next four fiscal quarters.

Gross profit in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $549,000, a decrease of $324,000, or 37%, compared to gross profit of $873,000 in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is mainly a result of a decrease in the average selling prices of our products in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $7.15 million, an increase of $3.48 million, or 94.7%, compared with $3.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in marketing expenses and an increase in equity-based compensation to directors, employees and service providers.

Operating loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $6.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 136%, compared to a $2.8 million operating loss in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was mainly due to the decrease in our gross profit and an increase in our operating expenses.

Net loss was $6.55 million, or $0.71 per common share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $1.11 per common share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $37 million at September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP billings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.06 million, a 15.5% increase from $1.78 million reported in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.74 million, a 122% increase from a $2.14 million non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.5 million, a 4.6% decrease from $5.76 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is mainly a result of a decrease in our direct to consumer revenues in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an additional $62,000 as deferred revenues from revenues generated from our membership offering to our customers in the U.S.

Gross profit of $1.96 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 11.8%, or $207,000, compared to gross profit of $1.76 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase is mainly a result of an increase in revenues generated from our membership offering and a corresponding decrease in product sales.

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $22.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 49.2%, compared with $15.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in marketing expenses and an increase in equity-based compensation to directors, employees and service providers.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $7.3 million to $20.8 million, compared to a $13.5 million operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase is mainly a result from an increase in our equity-based compensation.

Net loss was $20.45 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $13.56 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The reason for the was mainly due to an increase in operating expenses.

Non-GAAP billings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.56 million, a 12.3% decrease from $6.34 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $11.7 million, a 2.2% increase from a $11.5 million non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions. For more information, visit https://www.dariohealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that its consumer engagement metrics and open architecture are key differentiating factors relative to its competition that have resonated with customers and prospects alike, the growth of its sales pipeline, the belief that its ongoing investments in its U.S. commercial infrastructure have positioned Dario for a transformational year in 2021, that its liquidity is sufficient to invest in research and development, expand its portfolio of chronic diseases and build the necessary sales and marketing infrastructure to drive further penetration of the B2B2C channel and the belief that it is funded to achieve its goals in the coming quarters. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Billings (non-GAAP). We define billings as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustment to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. We consider billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive future revenue, which is an important indicator of the health and viability of our business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings instead of GAAP revenue. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and are impacted by the term of security and support agreements. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures. Management accounts for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with GAAP revenue.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

DARIOHEALTH CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands









September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019





Unaudited





ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,907

$ 20,395

Short-term restricted bank deposits



179



191

Trade receivables



543



672

Inventories



1,572



1,414

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



629



267

















Total current assets



39,830



22,939

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Deposits



20



17

Operating lease right of use assets



541



765

Long-term assets



176



200

Property and equipment, net



577



648

















Total non-current assets



1,314



1,630

















Total assets

$ 41,144

$ 24,569



DARIOHEALTH CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)









September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019





Unaudited





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables

$ 1,999

$ 1,656

Deferred revenues



1,285



1,223

Operating lease liabilities



285



317

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



2,283



2,024

















Total current liabilities



5,852



5,220

















OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES



258



455

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common Stock of $0.0001 par value – Authorized: 160,000,000

shares at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019;

Issued and Outstanding: 7,892,308 and 2,235,649 shares at

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019,

respectively)



-



-

Preferred Stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 5,000,000 shares at

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019; Issued and

Outstanding: 15,879 and 21,375 shares at September 30, 2020

(unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively



-



-

Additional paid-in capital



168,618



129,039

Accumulated deficit



(133,584)



(110,145)

















Total stockholders' equity



35,034



18,894

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 41,144

$ 24,569







DARIOHEALTH CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)









Three months ended September 30









Nine months ended

September 30











2020



2019



2020



2019





Unaudited



Unaudited

Revenues

$ 2,042



$ 1,868



$ 5,496



$ 5,761

Cost of revenues



1,493





995





3,532





4,004



































Gross profit



549





873





1,964





1,757



































Operating expenses:































Research and development

$ 954



$ 859



$ 3,010



$ 2,852

Sales and marketing



3,635





1,865





10,334





8,804

General and administrative



2,562





948





9,459





3,625



































Total operating expenses



7,151





3,672





22,803





15,281



































Operating loss



(6,602)





(2,799)





(20,839)





(13,524)



































Total financial expenses (income), net



(52)





6





(391)





39































-

Net loss

$ (6,550)



$ (2,805)



$ (20,448)



$ (13,563)



































Deemed dividend

$ 930



$ -



$ 2,991



$ -



































Net loss attributable to holders of Common

Stock

$ (7,480)



$ (2,805)



$ (23,439)



$ (13,563)



































Net loss per Common Stock:

































































Basic and diluted net loss per Common Stock

$ (0.71)



$ (1.11)



$ (2.95)



$ (5.52)

Weighted average number of shares of Common

Stock used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per Common Stock)



7,328,420





2,536,513





4,856,115





2,455,092



DARIOHEALTH CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands









Nine months ended September 30,





2020



2019





Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (20,448)



$ (13,563)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:















Stock-based compensation, common stock, and stock instead of cash

compensation to directors, employees, consultants, and service

providers



8,988





1,928

Depreciation



140





138

Change in operating lease right of use assets



224





160

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



129





(351)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivables and prepaid expenses and

long-term assets



(338)





199

Increase in inventories



(158)





(96)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



343





(1,168)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



311





(580)

Increase in deferred revenues



62





575

Change in operating lease liabilities



(229)





(115)



















Net cash used in operating activities



(10,976)





(12,873)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Investment in deposit



(4)





(8)

Purchase of property and equipment



(69)





(79)



















Net cash used in investing activities



(73)





(87)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock, warrants and warrant

exercises, net of issuance costs



27,548





6,558



















Net cash provided by financing activities



27,548





6,558



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank

deposits



16,499





(6,402)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank deposits at beginning

of the period



20,535





11,126



















Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank deposits at end of the

period

$ 37,034



$ 4,724



Reconciliation of Revenue to Billing (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















GAAP Revenue

$2,042

$1,868

$5,496

$5,761 Add:















Change in Deferred

Revenue

$15

$(87)

$62

$575

















Billings (Non-GAAP)

$2,057

$1,781

$5,558

$6,336



















Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended September 30, 2020



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

Fixed Assets and

Deferred

Inventory Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 1,493 $ (4) $ (29) $ 1,460 Gross Profit

549

4

29

582

















Research and development

954

(145)

(6)

803 Sales and Marketing

3,635

(518)

(9)

3,108 General and Administrative

2,562

(1,143)

(4)

1,415 Total Operating Expenses

7,151

(1,806)

(19)

5,326 Operating Loss $ (6,602) $ 1,810 $ 48 $ (4,744) Financing income

(52)









(52) Net Loss $ (6,550) $ 1,810 $ 48 $ (4,692)

Three months ended September 30, 2019













GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

Fixed Assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 995 $ (25) $ (28) $ 942 Gross Profit

873

25

28

926

















Research and development

859

(87)

(6)

766 Sales and Marketing

1,865

(136)

(9)

1,720 General and Administrative

948

(370)

(2)

576 Total Operating Expenses

3,672

(593)

(17)

3,062 Operating Loss $ (2,799) $ 618 $ 45 $ (2,136) Financing expenses

6









6 Net Loss $ (2,805) $ 618 $ 45 $ (2,142)



















Nine months ended September 30, 2020



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

Fixed Assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,532 $ (24) $ (87) $ 3,421 Gross Profit

1,964

24

87

2,075

















Research and development

3,010

(591)

(18)

2,401 Sales and Marketing

10,334

(2,267)

(25)

8,042 General and Administrative

9,459

(6,106)

(10)

3,343 Total Operating Expenses

22,803

(8,964)

(53)

13,786 Operating Loss $ (20,839) $ 8,988 $ 140 $ (11,711) Financing income

(391)









(391) Net Loss $ (20,448) $ 8,988 $ 140 $ (11,320)



















Nine months ended September 30, 2019



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

Fixed Assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 4,004 $ (82) $ (85) $ 3,837 Gross Profit

1,757

82

85

1,924

















Research and development

2,852

(198)

(18)

2,636 Sales and Marketing

8,804

(231)

(28)

8,545 General and Administrative

3,625

(1,417)

(7)

2,201 Total Operating Expenses

15,281

(1,846)

(53)

13,382 Operating Loss $ (13,524) $ 1,928 $ 138 $ (11,458) Financing expenses

6

-

-

6 Net Loss $ (13,530) $ 1,928 $ 138 $ (11,464)



















