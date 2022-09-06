Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Joe Biden Hits Heckler With Scathing 1-Liner

President Joe Biden showed his feisty side on Monday when a heckler interrupted his speech in Milwaukee.

It’s not clear what the heckler was yelling about, but Biden responded with a “God love ya.”

As security moved toward the heckler, Biden urged them to back off.

“Let him go,” Biden said. “Look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The crowd laughed.

“No, no,” he said. “Everybody is entitled, OK?”

Biden responds to heckler: Let him go. Everyone is entitled to be an idiot pic.twitter.com/fFbeiHcMAt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2022

Despite the president’s comments, footage showed event security escorting the man out of the area.

Biden used a similar line last week when protesters interrupted a speech he gave in Philadelphia, minus the “idiot” part.

“They’re entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said, but added: “Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from, but history and common sense tell us that opportunity, liberty and justice for all are most likely to come to pass in a democracy.”

Former President Donald Trump took the opposite approach at his rallies.

“Get him out! ” Trump ordered followers when a protester interrupted his speech during the 2016 campaign. “Try not to hurt him. If you do, I’ll defend you in court. Don’t worry about it.”

At another rally, Trump worried that protesters might have tomatoes.

“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” he said. “I’ll pay the legal fees.”

At a winter event in Vermont, Trump told security to take protesters’ coats before kicking them out.

“Throw them out into the cold,” he said. “Don’t give them their coats. No coats! Confiscate their coats.”

Biden asking security to let the “idiot” stay was celebrated by his supporters on social media, many of whom embraced the “Dark Brandon” meme and nickname that’s taken hold in recent weeks:

Story continues

Dark Brandon strikes again https://t.co/pHj2Ydecng — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 5, 2022

Biden tells the crowd to let a heckler go because "everyone's entitled to be an idiot."



Dark Brandon is slaying it.pic.twitter.com/O1xW2ToWQN — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) September 5, 2022

#DarkBrandon shutting down a protester by saying, "Everyone has the right to be an idiot" 🔥https://t.co/9nqYzCXRt2 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 5, 2022

“Everyone’s entitled to be an idiot” 🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love this Dark Brandon! https://t.co/NIUVxQDvvjpic.twitter.com/LoaDEFsUi2 — Brian #MSAwareness (@StormingB81) September 5, 2022

I guarantee you that tomorrow the MAGA republicans will switch their GOP talking point of the day to "he called half the county idiots"

Dark Brandon is NOT playing & I am here for it!!#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy#FreshResists#LaborDay2022https://t.co/HRIO8GM81R — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #MyBodyMyChoice (@shossy2) September 5, 2022

Magat attack.



Joe Biden goes Dark Brandon mode: "LOOK. Everybody is entitled to be an idiot." 😂🤣🤣👊 pic.twitter.com/Avz3rQHm03 — 💥Tequila•Boom•Boom💥 (@IAm_THEPaulina) September 5, 2022

Looks like I found the title of my memoir. https://t.co/vNCTOfciJF — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) September 5, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.