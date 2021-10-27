What is dark energy?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ira Flatow, host of "Science Friday," speaks with AccuWeather's Adam Del Rosso about dark energy, the unknown substance that makes up two thirds of our universe.
Ira Flatow, host of "Science Friday," speaks with AccuWeather's Adam Del Rosso about dark energy, the unknown substance that makes up two thirds of our universe.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
Tara Reid and her friend Taryn Manning shut down body shamers who accused Reid of being too thin.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Jada Pinkett Smith is getting real about her sex life with husband Will Smith. It’s a topic a lot of couples might relate to about keeping things spicy in the bedroom after many years together — and the expectations we place on a partner when it comes to our wants and desires. Jada had Gwyneth […]
The newly-announced SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection launches on Nov. 9
Especially as they voyage back home, we wish the Arby family the best.
A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A crew member demanded that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed be fired, but she went on to handle guns on "Rust"
Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.
She felt her family was obligated to pay for her wedding.
Nicole Scherzinger looked fierce as she did a poolside bridge pose while on vacation in the Caribbean. The former Pussycat Doll says yoga keeps her fit.
NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended […]
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The 42-year-old actress stripped down to her underwear for breast cancer research—and she is looking extra toned! Kate swears by Pilates and Peloton Tread.
Which players should you consider dropping ahead of Week 8? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of cut candidates, including a RB rostered in over 90 percent of leagues.