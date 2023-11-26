'Dark money': Cyr, Fernandes back bill for town meeting campaign finance transparency

A bill recently filed by Massachusetts legislators aims to close a loophole in the commonwealth’s campaign and political finance law that lawmakers have said permits the use of so-called “dark money” to influence warrant articles going before voters at town meetings.

The proposed legislation comes at a time of increased external political influence in seasonal communities across the state, said the bill’s cosponsor Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro. Such activity has notably seen an uptick on the Cape and Islands, he said.

“There's a loophole in the state’s campaign finance law, where political and campaign spending to influence voters on a given town meeting warrant (article) is exempt from the state campaign finance law,” Cyr said.

Provincetown community members at town hall, shortly before the start of a special town meeting on Oct. 23, 2023.

State political finance law requires the itemized disclosure of campaign contributions for any group opposing or promoting a ballot question or election. Likewise, individuals running for office must disclose contributions and adhere to contribution limits.

There is currently no language in the statute that applies the same standards to groups or individuals who aim to influence town meeting warrant articles appearing before voters, which Cyr said is where the term “dark money” comes from.

“Dark money is any political spending, or campaign activity, where there’s no transparency and disclosure as to who is financing the political activity, or what the expenditures are going toward,” Cyr said.

The bill would not bar individuals or groups from participating in town meeting-related political activity, Cyr said, but would hold those parties to the same standards as other political actors in the state.

A town meeting is a gathering of a town’s eligible voters, as well as a legislative body for towns in Massachusetts that decides on financial appropriations, zoning and other town business.

Thirteen of the 15 Cape Cod towns have “open town meetings,” meaning all voters who live in that town may vote on all matters. Falmouth has a “representative town meeting,” where all voters elect town meeting members who then vote on all town meeting matters. The town of Barnstable is governed by an elected town council rather than by a town meeting.

Cyr pointed to a recent effort in Provincetown, where an anonymous group called Provincetown Citizens for Housing Solutions sent out texts and mailers pushing back against short-term rental warrant articles. He said the bill would require such groups to exercise transparency and accountability when it comes to town meeting advocacy.

State Rep Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth

“This legislation dams the flow of pervasive dark money in town meetings that too often drowns out the voices of local residents,” Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “Local policy decisions should be made by town residents.”

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mass. bill calls for transparency in town meeting campaign finance