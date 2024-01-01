Dark Secrets Revealed in Toxic Couple Murder

TechCrunch

Earlier this year, GitHub rolled out Copilot Chat, a ChatGPT-like programming-centric chatbot for organizations subscribed to Copilot for Business. Copilot Chat more recently came to individual Copilot customers -- those paying $10 per month -- in beta. As of today, Copilot Chat is available in the sidebar in Microsoft's IDEs, Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio -- included as a part of GitHub Copilot paid tiers and free for verified teachers, students and maintainers of certain open source projects.