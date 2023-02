The planets could be seen in the sky just after sunset in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

Stargazers across Wales were able to witness Venus, Jupiter and the Moon aligned in the night sky on Thursday.

The brightest planets in the night sky were visible during a spectacular celestial event known as a conjunction.

According to the UK Space Agency, the two planets reach their apparent closest point at the start of March when they'll appear to form one point.

Take a look at a selection of the best images as people across Wales looked to the skies.

Stunning clear skies and the planets in Blaenavon, Torfaen

Bright moon and planets in Aberdaron, Gwynedd

A crescent moon shining high above Swansea's streets

The planets and Moon seen from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Clear skies and views of Venus and Jupiter in Llithfaen, Gwynedd

The Moon shone bright for those in Penmon, Anglesey

One BBC Weather Watcher, Susy Storm, captured this close up shot of the Moon from Llithfaen, on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd

Venus and Jupiter were easily visible at dusk in Llandrindod Wells, Powys

Venus and Jupiter were visible alongside the Moon above the trees in Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd