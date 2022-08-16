There are dark times ahead for consumers but that could work out well for this stock

Russ Mould
·4 min read
There are dark times ahead for consumers but that could work out well for this stock
There are dark times ahead for consumers but that could work out well for this stock

A jump in the share price in the wake of last month’s interim results means that Moneysupermarket.com’s stock is not quite as cheap as it once was but it still appears to offer decent value, especially as an earnings recovery story seems to be gathering momentum.

Price comparison websites have had a couple of tough years (but then in many ways haven’t we all?). The pandemic prompted a drop in demand for car insurance. Then came the Financial Conduct Authority’s new regime on general insurance “price walking”.

Then consumers were willing but unable to switch energy providers owing to a fall in the number of players wanting to offer a quote and take on new business. As a result, annual pre‑tax profits slid from £116m in 2019 to £70m in 2021.

The chaos in the energy market could persist and that remains a key risk for the stock. Consumers cutting back on travel thanks to lost bags, cancelled flights, a weak pound or an economic downturn are another potential threat.

But, equally, hard times mean that price comparison sites can offer real value to cash‑strapped consumers, who may be looking to save money on their insurance, credit cards, loans or broadband. The first‑half results offer clear signs of an uptick in the consumer finance and travel markets as people shop around for the best deals and cut costs where they can, even if the energy and insurance arenas were still relatively quiet owing to the lack of switching.

First‑half profits easily exceeded analysts’ expectations and there could be more to come. The longer the cost of living crisis goes on, the more value the company can be to its users, as the acquisition of MoneySavingExpert a decade ago continues to bring benefits, while another purchase, Quidco, further broadens its offering with cashback.

Analysts’ forecasts for the year could look conservative if the first half’s momentum is maintained. Meanwhile the 5.4pc forecast yield, based on an unchanged 11.71p per share payout, offers some protection, as should a balance sheet that has very little debt.

Moneysupermarket.com could be a money spinner.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: MONY

Share price at close: 217p

Update: Essentra

The sale by support services specialist Essentra of its packaging business is yet to spark an upward move in the shares and this leaves us sitting on a paper loss relative to our tip in December last year and a bit stuck. We must now clearly wait for the disposal of the filters unit, which is the next step in the FTSE 250 company’s plan to establish itself as a pure‑play components company.

Essentra will pocket £312m from the packaging disposal when it completes in the fourth quarter of this year. The money will be used to top up the pension fund and reduce borrowing. Lower liabilities mean less risk and less risk can mean a higher valuation relative to earnings.

On this occasion, the shares are still sliding. That may be due to uncertainty over who exactly wants to buy the cigarette filters business and what they would be prepared to pay for it, given the ongoing trend decline in global tobacco volumes.

The likeliest candidates are the large tobacco firms themselves, especially as they are still generating plenty of cash and reducing their debt piles quite quickly.

A successful sale could therefore be the key to getting Essentra’s share price going. The components business has an operating margin in the high teens, filters in the high single digits and packaging in the low single digits. A pure‑play components firm should therefore command a higher valuation than the current conglomerate structure.

On the assumption that the packaging sale is finalised, Essentra currently trades on just 12 times forecast earnings for 2023. Rivals RS Group (Electrocomponents as was) and Diploma trade on around 17 times and 30 times respectively, so there is still scope for an upward revaluation of Essentra’s shares.

There is still value waiting to be unlocked here. Hold.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: ESNT

Share price at close: 249p

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stockbroker

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

Recommended Stories

  • Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

    A mural that was painted in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago by a Lithuanian immigrant — and hidden behind a wall for years— has been termed a rare piece of art and has been painstakingly moved and restored. Now known as the “Lost Mural,” it's a rare representation of a kind of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say. “When I learned about the mural and what it is and the story behind the artist, I was completely amazed, and there is nothing like this elsewhere in this country,” said Josh Perelman, chief curator and director of exhibitions and interpretation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.

  • Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

    The winners are set to still win in fashion while the rest cast around for cash in an uncertain market.

  • The past three years for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) investors has not been profitable

    Resolute Mining Limited ( ASX:RSG ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But...

  • Blackmore Bond collapse: FCA failed to act before people lost life savings

    BBC Panorama reveals evidence suggesting the FCA could have acted earlier before a fund collapsed.

  • China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure - state planner

    China will boost economic demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner and accelerate infrastructure construction in the third quarter of the year, officials from the state planner said on Tuesday. The comments came after bleak data for July, which showed the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly slowed and property investment falling at the fastest clip this year. "China will optimize policies for sustained economic recovery, macro policies should expand demand actively in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner," Yuan Da, a spokesperson at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg makes and spends his $65 billion fortune, from Italian sports cars to millions in Hawaii real estate

    Mark Zuckerberg spends his billions on mostly charity and real estate, like a San Francisco home that he just sold for $31 million.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit