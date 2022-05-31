Darke Co. detective injured in unintentional self-inflicted gunshot

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office suffered a self-inflicted injury to his hand.

The incident happened when Det. Sgt. Chris Clark was cleaning and disassembling his own handgun following a firearms qualification on Thursday afternoon when he discharged his weapon in the Investigations Building of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mark Whittaker said the bullet went through Clark’s hand and then into the exterior block wall where it stopped. No other people were injured as a result of the accidental discharged.

Employees assisted Clark by providing first aid. Greenville Township Rescue responded and took Clark to Wayne Healthcare for treatment, where he was later released.