Darke Co. man arrested after ‘substantial quantity of meth allegedly found in car

A Union City man is facing drug charges after police said a “substantial quantity” of methamphetamine was found in his car.

On Aug. 1, Union City officers stopped Derrick Saintignon’s car for a traffic violation, according to a media release.

Officers called a K-9 unit to the scene to do a routine search of the car.

The K-9 quickly alerted to the presence of drugs in the car, according to police.

After searching the car, officers said they discovered a “substantial quantity” of methamphetamine concealed.

Saintignon was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail where he remains in custody.







