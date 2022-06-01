Darke County detective accidentally shoots himself in hand

Jun. 1—A Darke County Sheriff's detective is on limited duty after he accidentally shot himself in the hand last week.

Sgt. Chris Clark had finished his annual firearms qualifications Thursday and was disassembling his duty weapon to clean it in the investigations building when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot to his hand, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The bullet went through his hand and into an exterior block wall, where it stopped, the release said.

Sheriff's office employees gave Clark first aid and Greenville Township Rescue took him to Wayne Healthcare, where he was treated and released.

Nobody else was hurt, the release said, but an investigation is underway, with the sheriff's office saying "any violations of policy and procedure will be addressed appropriately."

The detective is a 20-year employee with the sheriff's office with no prior incidents, the release said.

Clark is not the first member of law enforcement to be injured this year by a gun accidentally going off during cleaning.

In April, three Piqua officers were hit by bullet fragments from a pistol fired in the police station garage. The officers were part of a group of six who had finished a day of range training and were cleaning their weapons when one was unintentionally fired, police said.

The bullet hit the concrete floor and sent fragments into the legs of three officers. All injured officers were able to walk to the ambulance before they were taken to the hospital, and were treated and released.