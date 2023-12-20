Darke County investigation leads to local child porn case against Englewood man

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 19—A Darke County investigation led to local charges against a 54-year-old Englewood man in a child pornography case.

Rick Thomas Fader, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his Dec. 15 indictment by a county grand jury for six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

"As part of an ongoing investigation in Darke County, a search warrant for the defendant's computers was executed at the defendant's Englewood residence," the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office stated. "It was determined that the equipment contained child sexual abuse material."

A warrant was issued for Fader's arrest.

Recommended Stories