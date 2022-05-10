Darke County Jail receives $1.8 million grant for improvements

May 10—Darke County received a $1.8 million grant for capital improvements at the county jail.

The Local Jail Capital Project Grant is worth $1,840,235 and is from the the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

When applying for the grant, the county submitted a project cost of $2,003,235, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office. The Darke County Board of Commissioners will provide $163,000 as matching funds.

The grant will be used to improve the safety of the jail and modernize it.

"Much of the jail is still operating and using the original equipment, doors and controls that it opened with in 1983," said Darke County Sheriff Mark E. Whittaker. "The jail has operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those 39 years and many of the mechanical systems are worn and have reached the end of its lifespan."

Scheduled improvements and replacements include all secure jail doors as well as the mechanical systems that operate them. A new integrated door control, security video and audio communication system will also be installed, according to the sheriff's office.