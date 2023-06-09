Darke County man accused of stabbing, taking victim hostage, to be in court today

A 64-year-old Darke County man accused of stabbing a woman and holding her hostage is expected to be arraigned today, Union City Police Chief Mark Ater said Thursday evening.

Bradley Boyer was charged Tuesday with one count of felonious assault, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records.

He was extradited to the county and booked into jail Thursday following his arrest in Indiana, Ater said.

Boyer is scheduled to appear in Darke County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Union City Police in Darke County were contacted by police in Redkey, Indiana, on Monday regarding an assault that reportedly took place on East Carmel Street in Union City, Ohio.

Redkey police encountered a 48-year-old victim who had multiple serious injuries, including several stab wounds.

The initial assault allegedly happened on June 2. The victim told police that Boyer, someone she knows, became upset with her. That led to a physical altercation. She claimed Boyer stabbed her seven to eight times with a steak knife and hit her “several times in the face and ribs,” according to court records.

“[The victim] stated that Boyer would not let her leave and would not let her call for help. [The victim] stated she did not have a phone and Boyer refused to contact anyone for help,” according to an affidavit filed Tuesday.

While in a hospital, the woman told police that overnight after the alleged assault Boyer forced her to get into his vehicle and took her to another residence of his in Redkey. She believed he had done this when it was dark so no one could see her injuries.

On June 5, the woman was able to get ask a neighbor to call the police.

Boyer was taken into custody in Redkey, about 20 miles from Union City, and detained n the Jay County Jail before being brought back to Darke County on Thursday.