Darke County man accused of starting barn fire, responding to scene as firefighter

A Greenville man is being accused of setting a barn on fire and then responding to the scene as a firefighter.

Trevor Harrison, 23, of Greenville, was arrested last week by Darke County detectives and charged with one count of arson. He was accused of setting a barn on fire in the county on New Years Eve.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. on Payne Road in Hollansburg. It resulted in the bard being deemed a total loss.

While being interviewed after his arrest, Harrison admitted to living with his girlfriend and his grandmother at the property where the fire occurred, but said he had recently moved, according to an affidavit filed in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Harrison the admitted to going to the property on Dec. 31, 2022 and setting the fire.

“He further admitted he drove the area and waited [until] the barn was ablaze. Trevor called the Darke County 911 Dispatch Center and reported the fire,” court records state.

It was later revealed that Harrison was an active member of the Hollansburg Fire Department Cadet Program at the time of the alleged arson. He then went to the Hollansburg Fire Station and subsequently responded to the scene as a firefighter.

Harrison was released on bond from the Darke County Jail Friday. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.