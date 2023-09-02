Darke County man facing charges after allegedly strangling son
A Darke County man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly strangled his son with a towel.
Curtis Goubeaux, of Versailles, has been indicted on charges of domestic violence and strangulation, according to Darke County Municipal Court records.
On Aug. 9 detectives with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a child abuse case after learning Goubeux was involved in an altercation with his 9-year-old son at their home, according to an affidavit.
Detectives learned Goubeaux allegedly wrapped a towel around his son’s neck and strangled him.
Afterward, the child’s mother noticed red marks on the child’s neck.
The child told detectives his father grabbed a towel and choked him with it, the affidavit states.
Goubeaux admitted to detectives he did wrap the towel around his son’s neck “for a few seconds.”, court records allege.
Goubeaux’s attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and has requested a jury trial.
Goubeaux is currently not listed as in custody of the Darke Couty Jail.
We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.