Darke County raids recover more than $300,000 in stolen vehicles, heavy machinery

Oct. 9—Ohio, Indiana and federal law enforcement agencies seized more than $300,000 in stolen vehicles, heavy machinery, firearms and drugs Thursday during raids at four Darke County properties.

Indiana authorities told Darke County Sheriff's detectives that their investigation into numerous thefts over the past year in the Muncie, Indiana, area revealed that many of the stolen items were in Darke County, according to a release issued Friday by the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

Darke County deputies, along with the Muncie Police Department; Delaware County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department; Randolph County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms; National Insurance Crime Bureau; and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles executed search warrants Thursday morning at the following Darke County addresses: 951 Peters Road, 955 Peters Road and 979 Peters Road in Fort Recovery; and 11421 State Line Road in Union City, the release stated.

The stolen items recovered included multiple vehicles, excavating equipment, utility terrain vehicles and trailers with a total estimated value in excess of $300,000, according to the sheriff's office. Firearms and drugs also were seized during the searches.

The case remains under investigation and is pending review by the Darke County Prosecutor's Office.

One person was arrested on charges unrelated to the search. Adam Fisher, 22, was arrested on suspicion of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle when he arrived at one of the properties, the release stated.

Fisher was booked Thursday into the Darke County Jail, where he is held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, records show.