Darke County Sheriff’s deputies ID victims in double homicide

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims in last week’s double homicide.

Michelle Phipps, 63, and James Donnelly, 57, were both stabbed to death, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies discovered the victims Friday morning their residence in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road early Friday morning. The discovery

The discovery was prompted by reports made in the sheriff’s office by acquaintances of the victim and the suspect reporting suspicion that a homicide might have taken place in the home.

Deputes responded to the home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night on a 911 call. Upon arrival, Adam Uchyn met deputes at the driveway. Uchyn is a resident of the address and claimed to have the made call. He had filed a report alleging a theft and assault had occurred at the address and the perpetrator had left the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it was a ruse to prevent deputies from discovering the murder had likely occurred.

Investigators now believe the 911 caller is Phipps. The call abruptly ended with only the address provided by the caller. Dispatchers attempted to call the number back but here was no answer.

Deputies were advised they were responding to a 911 hang-up and did not know the gender of the 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

They took the complaint from Uchyn at face value since they had no further information and were unaware what happened in the house. He remained outside during the altercation, which lasted 40 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Uchyn is being held in a jail in Chicago awaiting extradition on a felony probation violation warrant.

The case remains under investigation and being reviewed by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large investigation is underway outside of a Darke County house Friday morning.

Multiple Darke County Sheriff’s cruisers are responding to a home in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing crime scene tape across the driveway of the house.

Darke County dispatch was unable to provide details on the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.



