Darkened LED lighting at Devon Energy's downtown OKC tower set to be upgraded

Devon tower's LED lighting was once able to display messages like "Go Thunder." This photo was taken in 2014 when #35 KD was displayed to celebrate then Thunder star Kevin Durant receiving the NBA MVP award.

The LED lighting on the Devon tower — which was meant to be a dramatic presentation but never met expectations — is about to undergo a $3.5 million upgrade.

A building permit filed by the company shows new lighting will be installed in the notches of the tower between the third and 51st levels on the northeast and south facades and between the seventh and 51st levels on the northwest façade. Light upgrades also are shown for the crown of the tower, which envelopes the 51st and 52nd levels that are restricted to mechanical equipment.

Brooke Baum, director of sustainability and external affairs at Devon Energy, said work should start the first half of this year and will take about a year to complete.

“We intend to replace the facade lighting system that was originally installed in 2012 in order to highlight the historical and architectural significance of the Devon Energy Center to Oklahoma City,” Baum said. “The plans include an expanded version of the lighting system test that was conducted last September and will include color control.”

Devon tower's LED lighting, shown in this photo when the system was still functional, is set to be upgraded.

The Devon tower was designed with “wings” that extend out from the corners of the tower and are back lit with LED lights from the top to the bottom of the skyscraper. The intent was to allow building operators to program the various light colors, and display messages like “Go Thunder.”

What happened to the Devon tower lighting?

The lit messages fell out of use as troubles continued with blocks of the lighting not working.

Downtown Oklahoma City’s skyline is already a far flashier sight than it was when Devon Energy moved into the new tower a dozen years ago.

Uplighting was restored at the former longtime home of Kerr McGee, now Strata Tower. The once drab crown of the longtime home of Liberty Bank is now a colorful rotation of colored signage for the new owner, BancFirst.

The colored LED lighting on Devon tower is shown in this 2013 photo.

The beacon at the historic First National tower also is a bright mix of colors. Even more LED lighting was added with construction of the Omni Hotel and BOK Park Plaza.

Jennifer Nakayama, president of Downtown OKC Partnership, said the tower lighting contributes to making a positive impression of the city to both locals, visitors and travelers along nearby Interstate 35 and Interstate 40.

“It's a huge visual reminder that downtown is supportive of a greater community, not just those who reside in that building,” Nakayama said of the Devon lighting upgrade. “The power of lighting with LED technology is phenomenal. It’s a surprise and delight to walk or drive around and suddenly you see something unexpected that brings a smile to your face. It provides a message that Oklahoma City and downtown is alive and thriving.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Devon Energy to upgrade darkened LED lighting at OKC tower HQ