Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk is Saturday in Richmond park

TechCrunch

With climate tech today, as during the clean tech boom, there is more public attention on sectors that resonate with consumers. This thinking is further supported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports and pundits who suggest that consumers can reduce 40% to 70% of projected 2050 emissions by shifting to locally grown food, avoiding flights, and choosing to walk or bike instead of driving cars. It implies that the responsibility lies with consumers and emphasizes transportation as the main concern.