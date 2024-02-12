From the Darkroom: Having a ballroom dance in 1956 with Springfield Junior Assembly

Members of the Springfield Junior Assembly prepare for the annual benefit show of the Southwest Missouri Museum Associates, "Tops In Town," in this Feb. 10, 1956 photo from the Springfield Leader & Press. Pictured are Harriet Heer, Carolyn Phillips, Marilyn Goodnight, Becky Curtis, Mary Jo Marshall, Anne Elsey, Sue Todd, Diana Ryker, Suzanne Wann, Sally Hogg, Judy Campbell, Donna Ryker, Jane Canedy, Ann Morrison, Marjorie Fritts, Joan Lewis and Annette Johnston.

The Junior Assembly was organized by a group of mothers who wished to give children the opportunity to learn ballroom dance and social conduct. Students of the Junior Assembly learned traditional and popular partner dances and line dances. This group partnered with the Southwest Missouri Museum Associates for an event.

Today, the Junior Assembly has been helping students through social manners and contemporary etiquette training for nearly 80 years. Published in the Leader & Press on Feb. 10, 1956.

