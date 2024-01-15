From the Darkroom: Old Man Winter visits Springfield's public square in 1955

Residents of Springfield battling a snow storm on the corner of St. Louis Street and the public square, published in the Leader & Press on Jan. 10, 1955.

With winter weather again visiting the Ozarks, here's an appropriate image: Residents of Springfield battling a snow storm on the corner of St. Louis Street and the public square, published in the Leader & Press on Jan. 10, 1955.

