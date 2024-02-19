From the Darkroom: The old town of Forsyth, before the waters of Bull Shoals Lake rose

The old town of Forsyth before the construction of Bull Shoals Lake pushed the town to a new settlement. Published in the Springfield News & Leader on February 17, 1952.

The image highlights three notable buildings from the original settlement. One of these buildings was still in use, occupied by a construction company. In the upper left of the photograph was a significant new construction project by the Ozarks Utilities Corporation. This structure was a multifaceted building, intended to serve several purposes: It housed a restaurant, a tavern, a hotel with 21 rooms, and an ice vending facility. Notably, the building was located just above the flood stage water level of Bull Shoals Lake.

This photo was published in the News & Leader on February 17, 1952. The News & Leader published several images on the old town of Forsyth and the development of Bull Shoals Lake, calling it the “Bull Shoals Boom.”

