Darktrace (LON:DARK) shareholders are up 13% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It's nice to see the Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) share price up 13% in a week. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 61% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$260m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Darktrace only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Darktrace saw its revenue grow by 46%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 61%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

Darktrace shareholders are down 61% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 2.3%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Darktrace better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Darktrace has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

