Darktrace Surges 44% After Rushing Smaller IPO to Market

Swetha Gopinath and Amy Thomson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Darktrace Plc soared on its first day of trading after the cybersecurity firm made the surprise decision to rush forward its IPO and cut its valuation by about half.

The shares jumped as much as 44% to in early trading to 359.65 pence. The company raised 165.1 million pounds ($230 million), giving it a market value of about 1.7 billion pounds.

When Darktrace announced its IPO earlier this month, it set May 5 as the start of trading and expected a valuation as high as $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on why the launch date was accelerated, and referred questions to the press release.

Darktrace is one of the companies that received early funding and advice from British entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s Invoke Capital Partners. Lynch, the founder of Autonomy Corp., is awaiting a verdict on a trial involving Autonomy’s more-than $10 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co. a decade ago. HP wrote down the vast majority of the deal in 2012 and has alleged that Lynch and his chief financial officer orchestrated an accounting fraud to make Autonomy more attractive in the sale, which both men have denied.

Those ties were listed as a potential risk to the company’s reputation and Darktrace warned investors that there was a small chance it could face charges related to hiring former Autonomy executives and taking funds from Invoke. A number of Darktrace’s executives have ties to Autonomy, including Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson.

Stealthy Launch

“Darktrace is making a stealthy launch onto the stock market this morning, slinking into publicly listed status to access a new stream of investment,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note. “As an expert in assessing threats to other firms, it comes as little surprise that the target price was scaled back from expectations, to lower the risk of a disappointing debut following the Deliveroo listing debacle.”

London is working hard to get more of its home-grown companies to sell shares in the U.K., as opposed to the U.S. which many tech founders say has a deeper pool of investors who understand their businesses. Darktrace marks the first major company to list in London after Deliveroo Holdings Plc’s disastrous debut, which saw the shares plunge more than 30%.

Caution Breaking Out

It indicates “a little bit of caution has broken out amongst London bankers after the shambles of the Deliveroo valuation,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Darktrace’s product learns the rhythms of how companies usually operate and uses this to detect anomalies that could indicate they’ve been hacked, a scammer has targeted an employee or that someone is stealing information. The company has said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to accelerate new product development, strengthen its balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.

Existing shareholders including management and employees sold 21.7 million pounds of stock in the IPO, less than half the original target. No board members or top executives cashed in any shares, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Jefferies International Ltd., Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and KKR Capital Markets Partners LLP arranged the sale, with Needham & Co. and Piper Sandler & Co. as joint bookrunners.

(Updates with analyst comments in third and sixth paragraphs)

