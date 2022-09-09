'My darling mama': King Charles III pays tribute to queen
In his first public address following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at age 96, King Charles III thanked his mother for the "love and devotion" she gave to their family.
King Charles III vowed to “uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation” as he delivered a stirring tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his first televised address since ascending the throne. “The affection, admiration, and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign,” Charles said on Friday following the…
Mourning for the Queen isn't just happening in Great Britain. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne shares stories from several local Brits who say they're heartbroken.
In his first public address as the British monarch, King Charles III signaled he may step back from his efforts to fight climate change. "I may not be able to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply," he said.
The turbulent reigns of the previous two Charles' covered the overthrow and restoration of the monarchy, civil war, the Great Fire of London and the plague.
As the world continues to mourn the U.K.'s longest serving monarch, tributes are flowing in in her honour in all shapes and forms.
The number of Commonwealth realms could shrink under King Charles. Last year, Barbados officially removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.
Queen Elizabeth II is dead, Buckingham Palace has announced. The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to the official announcement.
There were tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the US Open and Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
A British Army veteran broke down into tears over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late monarch. Archie Ferguson, 84, had served 23 years in the armed forces, serving abroad in countries such as Germany and Cyprus. “[I’m] sad and glad, glad that she had a quick departure,” Ferguson told Yahoo News. The death of the monarch brought back memories of the passing of his wife, who had suffered from dementia for 10 years. “She [the queen] didn’t spend a lifetime of suffering,” he added. The veteran went on to praise the monarch’s wisdom, saying she had been a wonderful queen and a “great example.” Mourners queued for miles to lay flowers, notes and cards at the gates of the monarch’s official residence. Friday marked the first of 10 days of mourning. The funeral for Queen Elizabeth is set to take place on Sept. 19.
Britain's King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had "been dreading", in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday which was picked up by television cameras. The prime minister's first meeting with the new monarch came after Charles returned to London, from Scotland, to cheering crowds outside Buckingham Palace who had come to pay their respects to the queen. "The moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," Charles was heard saying to the prime minister as they met in the audience room at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday as members of her immediate family, including her son and heir, Prince Charles, rushed to her side.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”
Britain's King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. (Sept. 9)
The Russian president said Queen Elizabeth II, who he met during a 2003 state visit to the UK, "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects."
Queen Elizabeth II's death means that the words to the British national anthem will revert back to the original version first sung publicly in 1745.
President Biden and leaders from other countries have released statements acknowledging the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
