'My darling mama': King Charles III pays tribute to queen

Yahoo News Video

A British Army veteran broke down into tears over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late monarch. Archie Ferguson, 84, had served 23 years in the armed forces, serving abroad in countries such as Germany and Cyprus. “[I’m] sad and glad, glad that she had a quick departure,” Ferguson told Yahoo News. The death of the monarch brought back memories of the passing of his wife, who had suffered from dementia for 10 years. “She [the queen] didn’t spend a lifetime of suffering,” he added. The veteran went on to praise the monarch’s wisdom, saying she had been a wonderful queen and a “great example.” Mourners queued for miles to lay flowers, notes and cards at the gates of the monarch’s official residence. Friday marked the first of 10 days of mourning. The funeral for Queen Elizabeth is set to take place on Sept. 19.