Darlington city manager resigns, mayor confirms

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington City Manager John Payne has resigned and gave written notice of his resignation Tuesday, according to Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd.

Payne was selected as Darlington’s city manager in 2021 after council voted to not extend the contract of Howard Garland.

Five members of council voted in favor of Payne, while- councilwoman Sheila Baccus and Elaine Reed- voted against his selection.

Payne has over 30 years of experience including financial advisor, company controller, local government management, strategic planning and legislative outreach, according to his resume. He’s previously worked for United States Senator Strom Thurmond from 1991-1999 and had various jobs in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

From 1999 to 2005, Payne was the grants administrator and affordable housing coordinator on Beaufort County Council, according to his resume. He was also a finance manager for Beaufort Memorial Hospital from 2011 to 2013.

Most recently, he’s worked for Ramsul, LLC, in Florence from 2014 to 2017, and as a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments in Sumter since 2017, according to his resume.

Payne has an MBA from The Citadel, and also obtained a BS at Francis Marion University.

Boyd said March 29th is Payne’s last day and he is leaving for a job opportunity in Charleston.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

