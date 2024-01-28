Darlington County deputies, SLED investigating deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County sheriff’s deputies and SLED investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Meadwbrook Drive in Darlington, officials said Sunday morning.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the incident happened early Sunday morning, but no more information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

