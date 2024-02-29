Darlington County search warrant finds copious amounts of meth, fentanyl; 2 jailed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after a search warrant found nearly 1600 grams of methamphetamine and about 370 grams of fentanyl, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Robert Leon Sweet and Omarion Dinton Porter, both of Darlington, face several drug-related charges. Both were booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on Tuesday at a home along Pineville Road in the Darlington area, authorities said. About 1,582 grams of meth, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 34 grams of heroin, 2,800 grams of marijuana, two grams of cocaine, 82 cases of various THC gummies and two pill presses were found.

Booking records show Porter was released Wednesday evening on a $260,000 bond. As of this writing, Sweet was still in jail.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.