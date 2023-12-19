Darnell Smith named as Mayor Deegan's new chief of staff after Pat McCollough exits

Market President, North Florida at Florida Blue, Darnell Smith hugs Mayor-elect Jacksonville Donna Deegan at a press conference Thursday, May 25, 2023 at City Hall in Jacksonville, Fla. This was Deegan’s first press conference as mayor-elect.

One of Mayor Donna Deegan’s top advisers is leaving the position almost six months after accepting the role.

Darnell Smith, Florida Blue North Region Market president, will replace Pat McCollough as Deegan’s chief of staff on Jan. 2.

Smith will work as an “executive on loan” from the insurance company, the mayor’s office said in a Tuesday news release, with Florida Blue still paying his salary and providing benefits.

He previously worked as co-chair of Deegan’s transition team and on a number of community boards, including the Sulzbacher Center, Jax Chamber, LIFT Jax and United Way of Northeast Florida.

“It’s an honor to answer the call to serve Mayor Deegan and people across Jacksonville,” Smith said in a press statement. “I believe in her vision of an inclusive and thriving city that works for all of us – and the shared value that our community is stronger when it’s united.”

The city could not provide a resignation or termination letter for McCollough because she is “currently exploring other roles with the city,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

McCollough worked as Deegan’s campaign manager prior to taking the cabinet position. Deegan credited her in the statement with helping pass the administration’s first slew of transition team programs.

“After working many years in politics and government, Pat is considering how she wants to serve next,” Deegan said in a statement last week. “I’m truly grateful for her leadership.”

Deegan said in a statement she was "excited and grateful" that Smith would be joining the team.

“He will build upon our administration’s early successes, and with decades of experience anda deep love of Jacksonville, I believe he will maximize this transformational moment in time for our city," she said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Deegan replaces Pat McCollough with Darnell Smith as chief of staff