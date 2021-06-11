Darnella Frazier, teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder, awarded Pulitzer Prize

(Independent)

Darnella Frazier, a teenaged girl who filmed George Floyd’s murder in a live-streamed video that quickly spread worldwide, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize on Friday, one of the highest honours in journalism and letters.

Many argue that without the clear video evidence of what happened on that day in 25 May, 2020, the nationwide protests that followed Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police would’ve never occurred.

The committee which awards the prize each year said in a statement it decided to pay tribute to Ms Frazier, who was 17 when she captured the now-infamous video, for “courageously reporting the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”