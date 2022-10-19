Darold L. Hoyle sentenced to minimum 32 years in prison for attempted murder in Mentor

Oct. 19—Darold L. Hoyle II was sentenced Oct. 12 to a minimum 32 years in prison following a Nov. 5, 2021, incident in which he fired a weapon into a residence on Puritan Drive in Mentor, injuring two occupants

Doyle, of Euclid, was sentenced by Lake County Common Please Court Judge Eugene Lucci on two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation, according to court documents.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Hoyle discharged a weapon into a residence on Puritan Drive in Mentor injuring two occupants, records stated.

According to court documents, Hoyle was originally charged with seven counts. He voluntarily withdrew his original plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to three counts in August. The state moved to dismiss the other four counts at the sentencing.

According to court documents, Hoyle could serve a maximum of 37 1/2 years in prison. His prison term shall be served at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio, with 342 days of credit for time already served. The court ordered the defendant to make restitution to the victims in the amount of $13,344.78.