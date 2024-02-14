DaRon Holmes II scores 24 and No. 16 Dayton pulls away late to beat Duquesne 75-59

Duquesne guard Jimmy Clark III, back, knocks the ball away from Dayton forward Nate Santos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Dayton bounced back from an ugly loss and ran away from Duquesne 75-59 on Tuesday night.

Down by four with 6:17 left in the game, the Flyers went on a furious 22-2 run and played terrific defense to bury the Dukes late.

Nate Santos had 15 points and eight rebounds for Dayton (20-4, 10-2 Atlantic 10).

Jimmy Clark III had 14 points and Jake DiMichele added 12 for Duquesne (14-10, 4-7), which entered the game having won five of the last six.

Dayton, coming off a 49-47 loss to VCU on Friday, started slow again, hitting just 1 of 8 shots in the first 15 minutes of the game. Duquesne worked up an 11-point lead with just under 10 minutes left, but a 9-2 run got the Flyers back in the game.

Dayton got its first lead of the game with 2:54 left in the first half and led 36-33 at the intermission.

Duquesne: The Dukes gave the Flyers a better game than the score indicated. They stayed in it most of the game until Dayton went on its run down the stretch.

Dayton: A lackluster performance in last Friday's ugly loss to VCU didn't hurt the Flyers because of major turmoil in the AP Top 25 poll. In fact, they moved up from No. 18 to No. 16. Dayton is seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Duquesne: Hosts Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

Dayton: Hosts Fordham on Saturday.

