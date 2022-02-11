Darrell Brooks' attorneys seek a change of venue and file not guilty pleas in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy case

WAUKESHA - Darrell Brooks Jr. on Fridayentered a plea of not guilty to all 77 charges, including six homicide counts, tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, but what exactly his defense has in mind became clearer one day earlier.

In separate motions Thursday, defense attorney Jeremy Perri filed two key requests on behalf of the 39-year-old Milwaukee man, including a change of venue request that was not immediately discussed.

On Friday, the charges were formally presented in Waukesha County Circuit Court during Brooks' arraignment hearing, in which Perri requested an additional court date in front of a different judge — another twist in the nearly 3-month-old case.

Friday's hearing was short, lasting less than three minutes, with Brooks waiving a reading of the charges, Perri simply entering not guilty pleas on his behalf, and none of the victims expressing an interest to speak during the arraignment before Court Commissioner Kevin Costello.

Defense initiatives

Thursday's motions were more substantial.

Brooks' attorneys have requested his trial be held in another county or before a jury drawn from another county. In either case, they ask that the jury be sequestered during trial, a rare and expensive precaution.

The defense also exercised its right to substitute the original judge, and the case has been reassigned from Judge Michael Bohren to Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow.

In asking to move the trial or use jurors from outside Waukesha County, Brooks' attorneys cited not only the widespread media coverage of the parade tragedy, but also the overwhelming community support of victims, expressed in millions of dollars of donations, dozens of vigils and even a visit to Waukesha to support victims by first lady Jill Biden.

The attorneys noted that Waukesha County schools were closed for two days after the parade, and that when they reopened, more than 500 students received counseling.

The motion also points out how "ubiquitous" the Waukesha Strong slogan and broken heart symbol has become in the county, in storefronts and front yards, as well as on social media. Ten thousand blue lightbulbs were distributed for free as another way for residents to show support for victims.

"While publicity is certainly relevant to determining the issue in the present case, additional factors also demonstrate that, in this case and in Waukesha County, the passions and prejudice negatively affecting the Defendant's constitutional right to a fair trial are so great that a change of venue is necessary to ensure a fair trial," the attorneys wrote.

"An impartial trial cannot be held in Waukesha County," the motion concludes.

No reason was stated in the second motion in the request for a new judge.

Pending courtroom decisions

But that motion might have been a factor in the unexpectedly brief arraignment hearing Friday. Costello acknowledged the motion and confirmed that a decision had been made to allow Dorow to replace Bohren behind the bench.

A hearing before Dorow was set for 9 a.m. March 11.

In response to Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper's question about the purpose of that hearing, Costello indicated it was a practical step tied to the decision to assign a new judge to the case.

"I would think (the purpose) is to get it in front of Judge Dorow so that she can begin managing the scheduling," Costello said.

Early indications are that no actions will be taken on Perri's motions before that date.

The district attorney's office has yet to respond to the motion for a change of venue. Opper was not immediately available to comment when the prosecutorial response might be filed.

Brooks was arrested the same night as the Nov. 21 incident and initially charged with five first-degree intentional homicide counts two days later. The charges were twice amended, first after a sixth victim died and then shortly before his Jan. 14 preliminary hearing, when dozens more were tacked on.

Nature of newer charges

Most of the new charges, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, address the 60 people who were injured along the parade route. They also include two domestic abuse battery charges and six counts of hit-and-run involving death.

According to the amended Jan. 12 version of the complaint, Brooks, previously accused in early November in Milwaukee of a domestic assault involving his girlfriend, drove off angrily after another physical confrontation with the woman at Frame Park in Waukesha the day of the parade.

Those confrontations, which resulted in the amended domestic abuse battery charges, ended when the woman got out of Brooks' red SUV outside the Waukesha East Alternative School about 4:30 p.m., just blocks away from the parade that was underway at the time.

The complaint alleges Brooks drove past barricades and, instead of turning away from the parade, suddenly accelerated his vehicle and seemingly weaved through the crowd with the intention of striking parade participants and bystanders.

Six died as a result of their injuries, and dozens more were hurt.

Brooks was arrested later that evening on Elizabeth Street, shortly after his vehicle was abandoned in the driveway of a home on Maple Avenue. He remains in custody on $5 million bail.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli. Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

